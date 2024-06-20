Mohawk’s PureTech wins sustainability award

By FCNews Staff
Mohawk's PureTech wins sustainability award

Mohawk's PureTechCalhoun, Ga.—Mohawk’s planet-friendly waterproof flooring, PureTech, has been chosen as a 2024 Sustainable Product of the Year by Green Builder Media. The award is given to innovative products that make homes more efficient, resilient and safe.

“PureTech embodies our dedication to deliver sustainable and high-performance flooring, so it is an honor for Green Builder Media—a leading company focused on green building and living—to make this recognition,” said David Moore, senior product director at Mohawk. “PureTech represents a significant step forward in our journey to make our products more environmentally friendly.”

PureTech resilient flooring, tagged as Renewable Polymer Core or RPC, is 100% PVC-free and made from 70% total recycled content. Its organic core contains 80% renewable, plant-based material. PureTech is waterproof, durable and scratch resistant, offering both a WetProtect warranty and a no-hassle pet scratch warranty. With premium wood visuals, PureTech homeowners no longer have to choose between a beautiful lifestyle and a planet-friendly one.

Mohawk has also partnered with Plastic Bank, a social enterprise empowering communities around the world to use plastic waste as currency.

“Every purchase of PureTech helps stop ocean-bound plastic in collaboration with Plastic Bank,” Moore explained. “Together, we’ll stop more than 1,000,000 pounds of plastic from entering the ocean.”

