Tuesday Tips: Educated yet unproductive

By FCNews Staff
Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts presents short video tips for improving customer service and optimizing staff performance. In the end, it’s all about understanding the importance of being 1% better than your competition.

In this week’s Tuesday Tips, Tom Jennings shares the idea that more education doesn’t always make someone more productive—just because they have the knowledge, that alone is not enough to make them effective.

Schattdecor joins RFCI

