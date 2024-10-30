Mohawk’s SolidTech R scores green points

Mohawk is known for many things, including its steadfast focus on innovation. That focus has once again been pointed toward the resilient category as the company continues its “Resilient Revolution.”

The next step in that revolution comes in the form of SolidTech R. The new SPC is entering the market with all the bells and whistles of its predecessor—SolidTech— but with an additional focus on its environmental impact. “The SPC market has now become the largest segment of the flooring industry,” said Kurt Weaver, president of resilient. “And the reason is because it’s a great performing product with a great appearance. In our SolidTech R development we wanted to focus on keeping all those great features but enhancing areas where we felt we could enhance further—in particular, we wanted to look at the environment.”

One area where Mohawk has continued to push the envelope is recyclability, which has become increasingly more important to not just the environment but consumers and end-users as well. To that end, SolidTech R features a stone recycled core, utilizing 100% recycled single-use plastic. In collaboration with Plastic Bank, SolidTech R helps stop ocean plastic. In fact, each square foot of the product contains up to the equivalent of 20 reclaimed bottles.

“Single-use plastics and recycling/sustainability are becoming more and more important—in the world in general but also in flooring,” Weaver said. “So what we have been able to do is develop [one part of the SPC formula] from recycled bottles—100% recycled bottles. By keeping the beauty and performance of SolidTech and adding sustainability, we’ve really got a winner with SolidTech R.”

The environment isn’t the only one gaining from this new venture. The addition of SolidTech R into Mohawk’s lineup is also meant to benefit its retail customers. “Retailers are always looking for a differentiator, and we try hard to be able to innovate and give them that,” Weaver explained. “In this case, what has cropped up more and more from our retailers is they’re hearing consumers ask for sustainable products—and they’ve heard that voice more and more often in their showrooms. That gave us the confidence to invest in these products.”

When it comes to performance, SolidTech R is rocking several new innovations. Two of which include All Pet Gold, an enhanced stain and scratch protection, and WetProtect Gold, which features a waterproofing so advanced Mohawk is backing it with a flood-proof warranty. “What we’re excited about is we’ve developed a product with our partners that we believe performs better than existing products, which is why we’re going to show our confidence with WetProtect Gold—flood protection,” Weaver said.

That’s not all—the product is also billed as 3x more scratch resistant than LVT, with 2x greater joint strength and 3x greater impact resistance. The line also features HDX for ultimate color clarity, zero loss of color and a natural matte finish, as well as RealPlank—another new addition to Mohawk’s lineup—for up to 30 unique plank designs, natural variation and minimal pattern repeat. SolidTech R does not require acclimation.

The product officially launched nationwide on Oct. 7, but retailers will be able to see the line up close and personal at Mohawk’s Edge Summit in December. It will be fully supported with both marketing and merchandising initiatives.