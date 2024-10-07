Mohawk introduces sustainable resilient flooring with SolidTech R

Calhoun, Ga.—Mohawk unveiled its latest PVC-free offering, SolidTech R, made with recycled single-use plastic and natural stone. SolidTech R is built for people, pets and the planet with sustainable high performance from bottle to floor.

“Single-use plastic is now universally recognized as a global crisis with 80% of all plastic bottles ending up in landfills and eight to 10 metric tons of plastic ending up in the ocean each year,” said Seth Arnold, Mohawk’s vice president of marketing, resilient. “One solution is to find a way to recycle single-use plastic into long-term goods like flooring. With a history of expertise that spans 30 years, Mohawk is in a unique position as a leader in recycled flooring products. But, in flooring, we cannot just bring a sustainable product to market. It also has to be durable and beautiful to offer value to our retail partners. SolidTech R provides all three features and more.”

The new product is engineered with a unique stone recycled core, replacing all PVC with 100% recycled single-use plastic. Each square foot contains the equivalent of 20 recycled water bottles. Additionally, every purchase of SolidTech R goes toward stopping ocean plastic in collaboration with Plastic Bank.

“With SolidTech R, Mohawk has developed a next-generation core,” explained Adam Ward, Mohawk’s vice president of product management, resilient. “As an abundant natural resource and one of the industry’s most popular platforms, we kept stone as the primary building block. Stone provides strength along with protection from water. We saw the opportunity to innovate was in the polymer. Recycled PET adds stability and ensures 100% waterproof performance. This advanced core is designed to be long lasting and easy to maintain.”

The product’s new Lifetime WetProtect Gold Floodproof Warranty guarantees the flooring will not be damaged by water absorption. Its new All Pet Gold Stain and Scratch Warranty makes SolidTech R three times more scratch resistant. SolidTech R is also acclimation free and ideal for new construction and three-season homes.

The visual appeal of the new product is elevated by the introduction of RealPlank technology, which minimizes pattern repeats with up to 30 unique plank designs. HDX color clarity produces zero loss of color with a truly natural matte finish to enhance the premium wood look of each plank. This attention to detail ensures that SolidTech R complements a wide range of décor styles.

Mohawk is launching “The Heart of Performance” campaign with Mohawk Ad Center assets, full-service marketing support through Edge Omnify Websites and Edge Local Advertising and enhanced in-store POP kits to drive awareness and differentiate SolidTech R at the point of sale.

SolidTech R is now available to select retailers with a full retail launch beginning at Edge Summit in December 2024.