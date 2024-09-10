Registration nearly full for Mohawk Edge Summit

With only 50 rooms remaining for Mohawk’s elevated Edge Summit, now is the time to register. “When Edge Summit sold out of early bird rooms in one day, Mohawk increased the number of rooms reserved for our retail partners,” said Jeff Meadows, president of residential sales. “Mohawk is now 50 rooms away from a complete sell out. Retailers should book today before they miss out on an unforgettable experience.”

Why Should Retailers Attend Edge Summit?

First Access to Product Innovations: Not only will retailers see the latest product innovations across brands and categories, but they will also have first access to all the introductions to jump start 2025. Mohawk plans to ship samples and products mid to late February. Additionally, promotional pricing on select products will be available at the first-ever Edge Summit casino night.

Exclusive Industry Insights: From Mohawk leadership, such as CEO, Jeff Lorberbaum, and president, Paul De Cock, to coaching experts like Andrew Oxley providing inspiration for business growth, Edge Summit offers retailers the opportunity to gain valuable knowledge, explore the latest trends and discover cutting-edge strategies for success.

Networking Opportunities: A key element to Edge Summit is the ability to network. Retailers, large and small, will be in attendance to share experiences from across the country. Mohawk's engaging peer-to-peer sessions give unique perspectives on today's ever-changing market.

Unforgettable Experience: Beyond products, program offerings and a dynamic educational lineup, retailers will enjoy an 80s themed après-ski casino night and a gala after party they'll never forget with a band everyone will be able to sing and dance to. Retailers will leave feeling energized and ready to take their business to new heights in 2025.

Register here.