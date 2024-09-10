Tuesday Tips: We all need encouragement

By FCNews Staff
Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts presents short video tips for improving customer service and optimizing staff performance. In the end, it’s all about understanding the importance of being 1% better than your competition.

In this week’s Tuesday Tips, Tom Jennings, retail training expert, reminds viewers that no matter the level of experience or personality type, there seems to be one thing that we all need and appreciate: encouragement.

Leggett & Platt announces Make-A-Wish partnership
Registration nearly full for Mohawk Edge Summit

