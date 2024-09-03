Tuesday Tips: Helping to simplify the issues

By FCNews Staff
Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts presents short video tips for improving customer service and optimizing staff performance. In the end, it’s all about understanding the importance of being 1% better than your competition.

In this week’s Tuesday Tips, Tom Jennings reminds viewers that businesses don’t help its customers by continuing to address what in their minds are complex issues by inflicting more complexity on them.

