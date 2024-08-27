Tuesday Tips: How customers can move the needle

By FCNews Staff
Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts presents short video tips for improving customer service and optimizing staff performance. In the end, it’s all about understanding the importance of being 1% better than your competition.

In this week’s Tuesday Tips, Tom Jennings, retail training expert, reminds you that customers really want to hear from customers. If you want to create an effective testimonial, ask the customer to tell a brief story of their purchase experience.

