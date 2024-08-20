Tuesday Tips: What’s your story?

By FCNews Staff
HomeFeatured PostTuesday Tips: What's your story?

Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts presents short video tips for improving customer service and optimizing staff performance. In the end, it’s all about understanding the importance of being 1% better than your competition.

In this week’s Tuesday Tips, Tom Jennings, retail training expert, reminds us that when you’re trying to get your customers to buy into the flooring experience that you’re creating for them, it’s a positive descriptive story that will make the difference.

Previous article
Shaw Contract introduces Local Landscapes carpet tile
Next article
Forbo Flooring Systems announces pricing update

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

2024 NAFCD Annual Convention innovates informal networking

FCNews Staff - 0
New Orleans, La.—Attending businesses can expect meaningful, intimate connections made at the NAFCD + NBMDA Annual Convention, to be held here October 22-24, 2024. Over...
Read more
News

Inflation falls below 3% amid persistent housing costs

FCNews Staff - 0
Washington, D.C.—Inflation dropped below a 3% annualized growth rate for the first time since March 2021 despite housing costs continuing to climb. Nonetheless, the...
Read more
Featured Post

LL Flooring files for Chapter 11 protection

Ken Ryan - 0
LL Flooring, the specialty flooring retailer formerly known as Lumber Liquidators, filed for voluntary Chapter 11 reorganization proceedings and announced the shuttering of 94...
Read more
Featured Post

FCNews Fantasy Football spots filling up

FCNews Staff - 0
The start of the regular NFL season is just over two weeks away and only a few openings remain for FCNews’ annual Fantasy Football...
Read more
Column

Lessons learned from a local optometrist

FCNews Columnist - 0
(Part four in a series) About 18 months ago, for the first time in my life, I began wearing prescription glasses. I had lots...
Read more
News

Summer housing slowdown continues

FCNews Staff - 0
High interest rates for construction and development loans as well as ongoing challenges regarding labor shortages and higher prices for many building materials continued...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X