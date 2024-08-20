Shaw Contract introduces Local Landscapes carpet tile

By FCNews Staff
Local LandscapesCartersville, Ga.—Previewed at NeoCon 2024, Shaw Contract has officially launched Local Landscapes—a carpet tile collection inspired by the desire to bring the outdoors inside design spaces that work with nature, not against it.

“Local Landscapes echoes the natural biomes found throughout the world and stands as a reminder that we don’t just inhabit the world; we are part of it,” said Ashley Olson, design director, workplace and hospitality. “This collection is an extension and representation of our People Together, Planet Forever promise, honoring the earth we work diligently to replenish and preserve.”

The Local Landscapes collection is comprised of three styles: Element, Landscape and Migrate. All are 18 x 36 tiles and feature multi-level pattern loop construction.

Element’s soft, organic nature is designed to offer a textural foundation with subtle, near-solid neutrals accentuated with delicate accents that are meant to help create movement in a space.

Landscape has an abstract organic pattern that ebbs and flows with an understated texture that meets foundational softness in local landscapes.

Migrate is meant to naturally create transitions between Landscape and Element by shifting colors and blending patterns.

Colorways are inspired by six global biomes: Coast, Grassland, Desert, Forest, Mountain and Arctic. The colorways illustrate the various natural elements and characteristics of these geographies. All include earth tones that can be combined and blended to create flooring installations in a wide range of interiors.

This collection is intended to create a welcoming ambiance and connect to nature in surrounding areas, particularly suitable for workplace and education projects to create a sense of place and reinforcing a sense of community and connection to the outside world. “We were intentional in providing options, no matter where you are located, to connect the interiors with the world outside the door,” Olson said.

Manufactured with EcoSolution Q100—a high-performance 100% recycled content nylon fiber allocated from pre-consumer sources—Local Landscapes styles are optimized for low embodied carbon and are carbon neutral. In addition, Local Landscapes is made with EcoWorx carpet tile backing. At the end of its useful life, carpet tile made with EcoWorx backing is reclaimed and recycled by Shaw Contract at no cost to the end user through the re[TURN] Reclamation Program. This collection has gone through rigorous third-party testing and is Cradle to Cradle Silver certified, LBC Red List Approved, Green Label Plus certified and holds a Health Product Declaration (HPD).

