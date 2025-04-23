NWFA hosts successful Wood Flooring Expo

Charlotte, N.C.—The National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA) hosted its 2025 Wood Flooring Expo from April 15-17 at the Charlotte Convention Center here, drawing over 2,500 wood flooring professionals worldwide. Marking NWFA’s 40th anniversary, the event embraced the theme “Go the Distance,” offering hands-on demonstrations, innovative product showcases, educational sessions and networking opportunities.

“The 2025 NWFA Wood Flooring Expo in Charlotte was a resounding success, marking 40 years of dedication to the hardwood flooring industry,” said Steve Brattin, NWFA board chair and owner of SVB Wood Floors. “We are proud to have provided professionals with the tools and inspiration needed to advance their businesses, ensuring a thriving future for our craft.”

This year’s NWFA Expo featured:

• More than 40 speakers and 232 exhibitors

• Education sessions designed to help attendees hone technical skills and grow their businesses

• Live skills demonstrations

• Numerous networking opportunities

• New product demonstrations and exhibitions on the tradeshow floor

• A Pre-Expo Symposium for NWFA Certified Professionals

• Announcement of Hardwood Floors Magazine‘s “Wood Floor of the Year” winners

• An Emerging Leaders reception to highlight the industry’s next generation of leaders

• A Women’s Industry Network breakfast to focus on issues facing women in our industry

Next year’s NWFA Expo will be held April 21-23, in Orlando, Fla.