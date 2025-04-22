Flor expands carbon negative rug collection

By FCNews Staff
HomeCategoriesCarpetFlor expands carbon negative rug collection

FlorAtlanta—Flor, a high-end area rug brand, introduced Terra Nova, its latest carbon negative area rug style that is said to store more carbon than is released when it’s made. This expansion further supports the company’s goal to be carbon negative by 2040.

Flor launched its first carbon negative area rug styles in 2022. Terra Nova is the latest addition to its collection of products that help store carbon rather than release it. By rethinking materials and product life cycles, Flor is turning carbon into a climate solution instead of a challenge.

“Sustainability is a part of Flor’s DNA,” said James Pope, general manager of Flor. “It’s a part of everything we do, because we believe that great design shouldn’t come at the expense of the Earth. When customers purchase our carbon negative area rugs, they are helping shape a more sustainable world. That’s why we design products that result in less carbon in the air and more stored in our products. It’s the future of flooring, and we’re already making it happen.”

Making sustainability stylish

Terra Nova offers a contemporary take on handwoven textiles from the past. Featuring two distinct colorways, Dune and Topaz, the style meets the aesthetic needs of today’s designers and homeowners looking to add a sense of craftsmanship to interior spaces. It features the same performance benefits of all Flor rugs without compromising on design or sustainability.

“At Flor, we’re always keeping an eye out for interior trends that will translate to our rugs, ensuring we have design options suited to everyone’s style,” said Kelly Simcox, head of global design at Interface. “When launching our carbon negative collection in 2022, we knew we were going to expand with more on-trend designs, and Terra Nova is proof. For this style, we looked to the popular handcrafted trend making its way into residential and commercial interiors. The result is a beautiful, versatile and sustainable area rug made for any space.”

Smart design, less impact

Flor’s carbon plan is simple—avoid, reduce and store more carbon than is released, and inspire others to do the same. Since the brand’s inception in 2003, Flor has worked to reduce the carbon impact of its products and support customers to meet their own sustainability goals.

Launching the carbon negative area rug portfolio was an important milestone on Flor’s sustainability journey and one that is making an impact on the health of the planet. In fact, Flor has sold over 39,000 carbon negative carpet tiles to date. The carbon emissions avoided by customers purchasing these styles is equivalent to not charging 710,271 smartphones or not cutting down nine acres of forest.

Previous article
Daltile, Marazzi, AO brands highlight sustainability efforts
Next article
Achieving consistent results in uncertain times

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

Ecore Athletic teams up with United Football League

FCNews Staff - 0
Arlington, Texas—The United Football League (UFL) has partnered with Ecore Athletic, a leader in performance flooring, to outfit the league’s premier training facility here...
Read more
Event Updates

NTCA to honor awards recipients during Coverings

FCNews Staff - 0
Orlando, Fla.—The National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA) has announced the recipients of two of the tile industry’s most prestigious honors: the NTCA Joe Tarver...
Read more
Column

Achieving consistent results in uncertain times

FCNews Columnist - 0
Uncertainty isn’t coming—it’s here. Between the Trump tariffs, stock market jitters and fluctuating material costs, it’s no wonder so many dealers are gripping the...
Read more
News

Daltile, Marazzi, AO brands highlight sustainability efforts

FCNews Staff - 0
Dallas, Texas—In recognition of Earth Day 2025, sister brands Daltile, Marazzi and American Olean are highlighting some of the many sustainability features of its...
Read more
Al's Column

FCEF’s college programs begin to bear fruits

FCNews Columnist - 0
In 2022, Will was the very first person to apply for a Floor Covering Education Foundation (FCEF) scholarship. He enrolled in the Basic Floor...
Read more
Featured Company

Mohawk ‘American Originals’ campaign is hitting its stride

Reginald Tucker - 0
Mohawks’ signature “American Originals” advertising campaign—which officially kicked off in summer 2023 with RevWood leading the charge—continues to gain momentum among retailers and end...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X