Achieving consistent results in uncertain times

Uncertainty isn’t coming—it’s here. Between the Trump tariffs, stock market jitters and fluctuating material costs, it’s no wonder so many dealers are gripping the wheel tighter and waiting for the next speed bump. And when fear takes hold, the knee-jerk reaction is always the same: cut marketing, cut spending, play defense.

But here’s the truth: uncertainty is when leaders are made. It’s when smart dealers gain market share while competitors retreat. It’s when strategic action—not reaction—sets the course for long-term dominance.

And let’s be clear: I’m not talking about gambling on Google ads or dumping dollars into the Facebook furnace. I’m talking about connection-driven marketing that creates loyalty, trust and high-margin sales.

Here’s how to lead through uncertainty:

1. Don’t follow the crowd—stand apart

Many dealers are going dark right now. They’re pulling ads. Going quiet online. Pressing pause. That creates a golden opportunity for you to step in and own the space they just abandoned. In uncertain times, buyers crave confidence. They want someone who knows what they’re doing. Someone steady. Someone who can guide them through a major purchase. Be that someone.

Make your message calm and reassuring: “No matter what’s happening in the headlines, we’re here to help you make a smart, lasting investment in your home.”

2. Stay connected with your customer base

Your biggest untapped asset right now is the list of people who already know, like and trust you: your past customers and prospects. Stay connected with them consistently using two simple tools:

Email newsletter: Twice a month, send a value-packed message that’s 90% helpful content (tips, inspiration, local news) and 10% soft promotion. This keeps you top of mind without being pushy.

Twice a month, send a value-packed message that’s 90% helpful content (tips, inspiration, local news) and 10% soft promotion. This keeps you top of mind without being pushy. Print newsletter: Once a month, send a physical piece that lands in their mailbox. It builds connection and credibility in a way digital can’t.

One dealer I worked with began sending out a simple monthly print newsletter. After a few months, he noticed a change: the quality of clients coming through the door improved. He was getting busier—with the right kinds of buyers. His margins went up. He wasn’t chasing price shoppers anymore. That’s the power of staying connected with the right message to the right people.

3. Stop pushing, start helping

Forget flashy discounts and urgent “blowout” messaging. That kind of hype only adds to the noise—and attracts the wrong buyers. Instead, make your marketing about clarity and calm. Educate. Reassure. Offer helpful guidance. This not only builds trust, it attracts quality buyers who are looking for a stable hand in a shaky market.

You could share a “Homeowner Tip of the Month,” feature a recent project that shows what’s possible or highlight answers to questions you’ve been hearing. This isn’t complicated. It just takes consistency, relevance and the willingness to be a guide.

Uncertainty is everywhere—but that doesn’t mean your sales have to suffer.

Jim Augustus Armstrong is the founder and president of Flooring Success Systems, a company that provides floor dealers with marketing services and coaching to help them attract quality customers, close more sales, get higher margins and work the hours they choose. For more information, visit FlooringSuccessSystems.com.