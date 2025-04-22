Achieving consistent results in uncertain times

By FCNews Columnist
HomeColumnAchieving consistent results in uncertain times

uncertainUncertainty isn’t coming—it’s here. Between the Trump tariffs, stock market jitters and fluctuating material costs, it’s no wonder so many dealers are gripping the wheel tighter and waiting for the next speed bump. And when fear takes hold, the knee-jerk reaction is always the same: cut marketing, cut spending, play defense.

But here’s the truth: uncertainty is when leaders are made. It’s when smart dealers gain market share while competitors retreat. It’s when strategic action—not reaction—sets the course for long-term dominance.

And let’s be clear: I’m not talking about gambling on Google ads or dumping dollars into the Facebook furnace. I’m talking about connection-driven marketing that creates loyalty, trust and high-margin sales.

Here’s how to lead through uncertainty:

1. Don’t follow the crowd—stand apart

Many dealers are going dark right now. They’re pulling ads. Going quiet online. Pressing pause. That creates a golden opportunity for you to step in and own the space they just abandoned. In uncertain times, buyers crave confidence. They want someone who knows what they’re doing. Someone steady. Someone who can guide them through a major purchase. Be that someone.

Make your message calm and reassuring: “No matter what’s happening in the headlines, we’re here to help you make a smart, lasting investment in your home.”

2. Stay connected with your customer base

Your biggest untapped asset right now is the list of people who already know, like and trust you: your past customers and prospects. Stay connected with them consistently using two simple tools:

  • Email newsletter: Twice a month, send a value-packed message that’s 90% helpful content (tips, inspiration, local news) and 10% soft promotion. This keeps you top of mind without being pushy.
  • Print newsletter: Once a month, send a physical piece that lands in their mailbox. It builds connection and credibility in a way digital can’t.

One dealer I worked with began sending out a simple monthly print newsletter. After a few months, he noticed a change: the quality of clients coming through the door improved. He was getting busier—with the right kinds of buyers. His margins went up. He wasn’t chasing price shoppers anymore. That’s the power of staying connected with the right message to the right people.

3. Stop pushing, start helping

Forget flashy discounts and urgent “blowout” messaging. That kind of hype only adds to the noise—and attracts the wrong buyers. Instead, make your marketing about clarity and calm. Educate. Reassure. Offer helpful guidance. This not only builds trust, it attracts quality buyers who are looking for a stable hand in a shaky market.

You could share a “Homeowner Tip of the Month,” feature a recent project that shows what’s possible or highlight answers to questions you’ve been hearing. This isn’t complicated. It just takes consistency, relevance and the willingness to be a guide.

Uncertainty is everywhere—but that doesn’t mean your sales have to suffer.

Jim Augustus Armstrong is the founder and president of Flooring Success Systems, a company that provides floor dealers with marketing services and coaching to help them attract quality customers, close more sales, get higher margins and work the hours they choose. For more information, visit FlooringSuccessSystems.com.

Previous article
Flor expands carbon negative rug collection
Next article
NTCA to honor awards recipients during Coverings

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

Ecore Athletic teams up with United Football League

FCNews Staff - 0
Arlington, Texas—The United Football League (UFL) has partnered with Ecore Athletic, a leader in performance flooring, to outfit the league’s premier training facility here...
Read more
Event Updates

NTCA to honor awards recipients during Coverings

FCNews Staff - 0
Orlando, Fla.—The National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA) has announced the recipients of two of the tile industry’s most prestigious honors: the NTCA Joe Tarver...
Read more
Carpet

Flor expands carbon negative rug collection

FCNews Staff - 0
Atlanta—Flor, a high-end area rug brand, introduced Terra Nova, its latest carbon negative area rug style that is said to store more carbon than...
Read more
News

Daltile, Marazzi, AO brands highlight sustainability efforts

FCNews Staff - 0
Dallas, Texas—In recognition of Earth Day 2025, sister brands Daltile, Marazzi and American Olean are highlighting some of the many sustainability features of its...
Read more
Al's Column

FCEF’s college programs begin to bear fruits

FCNews Columnist - 0
In 2022, Will was the very first person to apply for a Floor Covering Education Foundation (FCEF) scholarship. He enrolled in the Basic Floor...
Read more
Featured Company

Mohawk ‘American Originals’ campaign is hitting its stride

Reginald Tucker - 0
Mohawks’ signature “American Originals” advertising campaign—which officially kicked off in summer 2023 with RevWood leading the charge—continues to gain momentum among retailers and end...
Read more

As seen in

April 21, 2025

DOWNLOAD

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X