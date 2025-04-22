Daltile, Marazzi, AO brands highlight sustainability efforts

Dallas, Texas—In recognition of Earth Day 2025, sister brands Daltile, Marazzi and American Olean are highlighting some of the many sustainability features of its products, processes and company ethos.

“As a company, we strive to create beautiful tile designs responsibly,” said Paij Thorn-Brooks, vice president of marketing, Dal-Tile, parent company of the brands. “Our brands’ ‘Our Promise’ sustainability platform outlines our commitment to three key pillars: our planet, our people and transparent business practices. Under ‘Our Promise,’ we are focused on creating a more climate positive present and future by being dedicated stewards of our global impact, leveraging our resources to shrink our footprint and reduce our waste. Not only do we strive as a company to encourage sustainable activity around Earth Day, but we are keenly focused on this effort 365 days a year via a myriad of environmental sustainability efforts.”

The Daltile, Marazzi, and American Olean environmental sustainability efforts also include, but are not limited to:

0% — Its tiles are made from only natural materials: water, clay, sand, feldspar and other minerals. These tiles contain zero VOCs, zero PVCs, zero allergens and zero formaldehyde.

99% — Over 99% of tile collections contain recycled or reclaimed materials.

300 million — On average, its North American facilities recover and reuse over 300 million pounds of recycled and/or reclaimed material per year.

17% — Reduced its carbon footprint by 17%.

84% — The sister brands recover and reuse 84% of all process wastewater generated in manufacturing plants to make tile products.

125 million — These sustainability measures are said to have prevented over 125 million gallons of wastewater from entering local municipal water treatment facilities.

11% — Reduced energy consumption by 11% at all company-owned sales service centers and distribution facilities.

Development and maintenance of product-specific EPDs.

“Our commitment to having a positive impact on the world around us will continue to be one of the core pillars of our business,” Thorn-Brooks said.