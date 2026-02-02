Daltile names 2025 Elite Statements Partners of the Year

Dallas—Daltile named its 2025 Elite Statements Partners of the Year. The winners included The Design House in Denton, Texas and TK Flooring & More in Bullhead City, Ariz. Jennifer and Ty Homeyer own The Design House. Themis Kyriakopoulos owns TK Flooring & More.

The recognition highlights members of Daltile’s Elite Statements Dealer Program. The program focuses on top-performing dealers across the United States. “The Daltile Elite Statements Dealer Program is an exclusive Daltile program geared to the top dealers throughout the United States,” said Patrick Warren, vice president of residential sales, dealer and showrooms for Dal-Tile. “In the Statements program, Daltile has leveraged the strengths of our sales, marketing, merchandising and digital departments to deliver exceptional business solutions to our members. This helps them grow their businesses and be more profitable than their nearest competitors.”

Dal-Tile selected the two businesses based on performance and partnership.

“TK Flooring & More and The Design House have been chosen as our 2025 Daltile Elite Statements Partners of the Year because they are both very successful enterprises and amazing partners to Daltile,” Warren said. “These two dealers have earned this recognition through hard work and dedication to serving their communities. Daltile is honored to partner with each of them to strive for success and excel in the industry together.”

The winners

The Design House plays a major role in its local market. The company supports the construction and design community in North Texas.

“The Design House in Denton, Texas does not just remodel homes but serves as infrastructure for the local construction and design community,” Warren said. “Daltile’s growing partnership with Ty and Jennifer Homeyer is highlighted by strong sales performance, seamless collaboration and a proven process that delivers consistency and value to homeowners across North Texas. Today, The Design House has more than 40 professionals working under one roof. The company was built to be an industry resource with more than 17 years of experience. That success has grown through the reliable Daltile Statements partnership.”

TK Flooring & More has also shown strong growth. The business joined the Statements program in 2023 and expanded its presence in the market.

“Themis Kyriakopoulos has led the team of TK Flooring & More with fearless ambition and a strong drive toward success,” Warren said. “This Statements Partner in Bullhead City, Arizona is a destination for specialty tile, from mosaics to wood look and natural stone. After joining the Statements program in April 2023, TK Flooring & More has delivered more than 20% year-over-year growth. That growth reflects the strength of the partnership with Daltile.”

What the program supports

According to Dal-Tile, the Statements showroom model has driven measurable results. The program supports marketing, merchandising and lead generation. “The Daltile Statements showroom and program have been transformative for these two businesses,” Warren said. “Their showrooms draw customers in and create an engaging experience. These locations have increased leads and driven business growth. Both dealers embraced key parts of the Statements program including lead fulfillment, sales promotions, co-op advertising, automated social media posting and the Statements 2.0 showroom. Their results show how the Statements program can help take dealer success to the next level.”