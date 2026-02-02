NWFA completes 83rd R.I.S.E. home with Gary Sinise Foundation

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsNWFA completes 83rd R.I.S.E. home with Gary Sinise Foundation

Scottsdale, Ariz.—The National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA) provided flooring for its 83rd home through the Gary Sinise Foundation R.I.S.E. program. The program builds mortgage-free smart homes for severely wounded veterans and first responders. The home dedication for retired U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Brad Ivanchan took place here on Oct. 23, 2025. Lambright Flooring donated flooring. Blackhawk Floors donated installation services. 83rd home, GSF

Ivanchan joined the Marines on his 19th birthday. He deployed to Iraq in 2009 and served as a turret gunner. He provided escort security for an explosive ordnance disposal team. Later he became a machine gun team leader and then a squad leader. Ivanchan led 12 Marines on combat patrols in Helmand Province. In 2012, several IEDs detonated during a night patrol. The blasts caused the partial loss of both legs and severe injuries to his left arm and hand.

“Corporal Ivanchan endured six surgeries just to rebuild his hand,” said Stephanie Owen, president and CEO of NWFA. “He started walking just three months after his injuries, which shows his grit and determination. His new home will remind him of our gratitude for his service. We are honored to partner with Lambright Flooring and Blackhawk Floors to provide real wood floors for his home.”

NWFA continues to support additional R.I.S.E. projects. The association is sourcing wood flooring for 14 more homes in planning or construction. A total of 162 NWFA member companies have donated product, logistics and installation services. The combined value exceeds $7 million.

A list of participating companies is available at nwfa.org/giving-back.

Previous article
Are you better off now vs. this time last year?
Next article
Daltile names 2025 Elite Statements Partners of the Year

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NeoCon

NeoCon 2026 opens registration

FCNews Staff - 0
Chicago—Registration for NeoCon 2026 is now open. The event will take place June 8-10 at The Mart, with a Preview Day set for June...
Read more
News

Wood Flooring Expo registration opens for 2026

FCNews Staff - 0
Orlando, Fla.—Registration and housing are open for the 2026 Wood Flooring Expo, set for April 21-23 at the Orange County Convention Center. The event...
Read more
News

LX Hausys’ TERACANTO White wins 2025 GOOD DESIGN Award

FCNews Staff - 0
Alpharetta, Ga.—LX Hausys America, a manufacturer of building and decorative materials, announced that its Teracanto Superior White porcelain earned a 2025 Good Design Award...
Read more
Featured Post

Tuesday Tips: The care package strategy

FCNews Staff - 0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LfGBQZDkBHk&embeds_referring_euri=https%3A%2F%2Fwfca.org%2F&source_ve_path=OTY3MTQ Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts present short video tips for improving...
Read more
Featured Post

What’s keeping execs up at night?

FCNews Staff - 0
While the industry is turning the page on a new year, there are still lingering issues that stand to impact the flooring market. For...
Read more
News

Tarkett reveals Johnsonite 2026 Colors of the Year

FCNews Staff - 0
Solon, Ohio—Tarkett unveiled its Johnsonite 2026 Colors of the Year. The palette draws inspiration from the untamed expressions of wild earth. The company said...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X