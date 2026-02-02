NWFA completes 83rd R.I.S.E. home with Gary Sinise Foundation

Scottsdale, Ariz.—The National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA) provided flooring for its 83rd home through the Gary Sinise Foundation R.I.S.E. program. The program builds mortgage-free smart homes for severely wounded veterans and first responders. The home dedication for retired U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Brad Ivanchan took place here on Oct. 23, 2025. Lambright Flooring donated flooring. Blackhawk Floors donated installation services.

Ivanchan joined the Marines on his 19th birthday. He deployed to Iraq in 2009 and served as a turret gunner. He provided escort security for an explosive ordnance disposal team. Later he became a machine gun team leader and then a squad leader. Ivanchan led 12 Marines on combat patrols in Helmand Province. In 2012, several IEDs detonated during a night patrol. The blasts caused the partial loss of both legs and severe injuries to his left arm and hand.

“Corporal Ivanchan endured six surgeries just to rebuild his hand,” said Stephanie Owen, president and CEO of NWFA. “He started walking just three months after his injuries, which shows his grit and determination. His new home will remind him of our gratitude for his service. We are honored to partner with Lambright Flooring and Blackhawk Floors to provide real wood floors for his home.”

NWFA continues to support additional R.I.S.E. projects. The association is sourcing wood flooring for 14 more homes in planning or construction. A total of 162 NWFA member companies have donated product, logistics and installation services. The combined value exceeds $7 million.

A list of participating companies is available at nwfa.org/giving-back.