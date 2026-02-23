Daltile highlights tile attributes on National Tile Day

Dallas, Texas—Daltile, the largest designer and manufacturer of tile in North America, celebrated National Tile Day (Feb. 23 ) by highlighting the myriad attributes that make tile an outstanding component of residential and commercial design, construction and remodeling. Tile excels in many categories: beauty, performance in wet areas, cleanliness, sustainability, durability and value.

Beauty

“Tile enables the creation of unique, personalized, beautiful spaces, and we are committed to maintaining the highest levels of style and design in our Daltile products,” said Laura Grilli, director of product design, Dal-Tile. “The level of cutting-edge technology we employ means that if we can envision a design, we can almost always create it in tile! This ability keeps our tile at the forefront of interior fashion with no lag time, providing the sizes, shapes, designs, colors, and textures that bring the ultimate trending style to any residential or commercial space. Today’s technology also allows for high levels of realism in tile designs emulating wood, marble, stone, and other materials. Bottom line, tile is not only a dependable building material—it is a true design element in a space!”

Virtually any tile product that a consumer, designer, architect, contractor, installer or builder is looking for they can find within the Daltile line. Daltile products are distributed nationwide through over 250 company-owned design studios, sales service centers and stone slab yards that service a robust network of trade customers. In addition, Daltile products are sold through a network of the finest independent flooring retailers across the country.

“THE” Solution For Wet Areas

Tile has been, is and always will be the preeminent flooring product for wet areas. Tile is in fact the original waterproof flooring. Because of its waterproof performance, bacteria resistance, low maintenance, versatile design options and cost effectiveness, tile is by far the best flooring product for wet areas such as bathrooms, kitchens, laundry rooms, mudrooms, entry ways, commercial public spaces, patios, pools and other outdoor areas as well as for surfaces such as walls, showers, countertops, backsplashes and tub surrounds. While liquid spills can ruin other materials, the surface of tile is unchanged by most liquids, water or moisture.

The Daltile brand takes this capability in wet areas to an even higher level by featuring its proprietary StepWise technology in many of its best-selling products. StepWise technology provides 50% more slip resistance than regular tile—making these Daltile products the ideal flooring choice for safety in bathrooms, kitchens, public spaces and even outdoor areas.

In addition to enhanced safety in wet areas, this slip resistance is also a significant attribute from a home design standpoint. It opens up a whole new world of indoor to outdoor seamless design.

Cleanliness

Unlike other surfaces, tile is hard and impervious, so it’s innately resistant to the growth of bacteria, mold, and mildew. Thus, our tile is a hypoallergenic surface and harbors no odor. In addition, Daltile tile is made from natural materials: water, clay, sand, feldspar and other natural minerals. Being made of natural ingredients, tile surfaces are free from toxic chemicals and harmful contaminants found in other types of flooring (no VOCs, no PVCs, no formaldehyde, no allergens). Datile tile is also easy to clean. Regular, basic cleaning with warm water and mild soap is sufficient to keep Daltile porcelain tile looking like new. Additionally, its tile will not damage from professional cleaning services, for those customers wanting a deeper clean.

Daltile has taken the already hypoallergenic and easily cleaned properties of tile a step further by incorporating Daltile’s Defend powered by Microban technology in the floor, wall, and mosaic tile products under this umbrella. Daltile’s DEFEND powered by Microban products continuously eliminate up to 99% of the bacteria on the tile surface, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Sustainability

“At Daltile, we are passionate about creating beautiful tile responsibly, 365 days a year,” said Paij Thorn-Brooks, vice president of marketing, Dal-Tile. “We are proud that tile has the lowest carbon footprint of any installed hard surface flooring, in addition to many other sustainability attributes:

100% of our manufactured tile collections contain recycled materials.

10 of our 11 manufacturing plants are zero-discharge facilities, recovering and reusing 100% of their process wastewater.

Annually, we recover and reuse over 98% of all process wastewater generated in our manufacturing plants to make our products. These measures conserve over 200 million gallons of water per year.

On average, our facilities recover and reuse over 385 million pounds of recycled and/or reclaimed material per year.

We’ve recycled over 3 million pounds of cardboard and office paper, averaging 750 thousand pounds per year.

We have contributed over 49 million pounds of materials to state-approved beneficial reuse programs, averaging 12 million pounds each year.

We’ve reduced our overall energy consumption by 6% across our sales service centers and distribution facilities since 2021.

0% — Our tiles are made from natural materials: water, clay, sand, feldspar, and other natural minerals. Our tiles contain zero VOCs, zero PVCs, zero allergens, and zero formaldehyde.”

Durability and value

Tile is tough! Tile offers outstanding durability and performance. It has an innate strength to resist decades of heavy traffic, and tile is also stainproof, scratchproof and fire resistant. Tile is also an aspirational product that will add value to a home.