FCEF’s college programs begin to bear fruits

In 2022, Will was the very first person to apply for a Floor Covering Education Foundation (FCEF) scholarship. He enrolled in the Basic Floor Covering Installation program at Georgia Northwestern Technical College in Dalton. That single step set him on an extraordinary path.

Will completed his training in March 2022 and returned home to Cincinnati. He immediately jumped into work with commercial flooring companies, putting his training to use and quickly gaining a reputation for quality and reliability. Fast forward to today, Will now employs 43 installers, is managing high-end hospitality and healthcare projects and is currently halfway through installing flooring in a 468-unit multifamily housing project. His success is the exact vision we had when we launched these programs: transforming lives and strengthening the industry through skilled training.

Will isn’t the only story worth celebrating. Charity, a 2024 graduate of Hawkeye Community College in Waterloo, Iowa, is already making waves. She earned her CFI Residential I and Commercial I certifications in carpet installation. Her journey is just beginning, but she’s already proving that when talent is met with opportunity, great things happen. Charity is building her skills, building her confidence and building a bright future in the flooring trade.

Then there’s Logan. He was working in a warehouse for a flooring dealer—hardworking, reliable and full of potential. The dealer saw something in him and made an investment that would pay off. Logan was sent to a 10-week college program, with all expenses covered—travel, housing at an Airbnb and even $12 an hour to attend the training. When Logan came back, he brought new skills and a whole new level of confidence. He spent the next year learning hands-on in the field, rotating through different crews, soaking up everything he could. Today, Logan remains a valuable asset to that same dealer, continuing to grow and contribute to the success of the business.

Across the country, stories like these are becoming more common. In Montana, several students recently completed their training and are now out on jobsites—earning, learning and thriving.

They’re not just working; they’re building real careers, many for the first time in their lives.

Since launching our scholarship program, FCEF has supported more than 600 students across 26 colleges in 16 states and two countries. We are laying the groundwork to make flooring installation an elevated craft—one that attracts quality talent and offers meaningful, long-term career opportunities.

We’re also proud to be launching new recruiting programs through DOD SkillBridge to connect transitioning service members with flooring careers. If you’re interested in bringing a college training program to your area, contact us at info@fcef.org.

To explore training opportunities or find a participating college near you, visit flooryourfuture.com. You are also invited to visit fcef.org to see how you can get involved. These wins belong to the entire flooring community. To all who support us—thank you. If you haven’t joined us yet, now is the time. Let’s build the future of flooring together.

Kaye Whitener is executive director of the Floor Covering Education Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting recruitment, training and retention of floor covering installers. For more information, email kwhitener@fcef.org.