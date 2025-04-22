Mohawk ‘American Originals’ campaign is hitting its stride

Mohawks’ signature “American Originals” advertising campaign—which officially kicked off in summer 2023 with RevWood leading the charge—continues to gain momentum among retailers and end consumers who have wholeheartedly embraced the underlying Made in USA theme on top of all the attributes that have made the product so successful. Mohawk continues to expand on the RevWood category across all tiers, adding performance enhancements to the product and tweaking the lineup to reflect evolving design trends.

But the American Originals campaign has taken on even greater significance in today’s political/economic climate in light of the tariff wars and the ensuing refocus on American manufacturing. “It’s timely, for sure,” said David Moore, vice president, product management, Mohawk. “We’ve had customers call us to say, ‘I need a list of everything that’s made in the USA, so I can be confident that the price today is going to be the same price tomorrow, and we’re not going to have all of these seesaws and uncertainty. This is not what we need our RSAs to do. We need to be focusing on products that we know that we can sell today and going into the future.’”

That’s not to suggest that RevWood—a top seller in Mohawk’s lineup since the product launched more than six years ago—needed a crisis to bolster interest and sales of the product. Retailers have for years leveraged RevWood’s “Made in the USA” advantage. “We’ve been sitting in a pretty favorable position when it comes to being able to deliver those types of products to our customers,” Moore added. “But now, more than ever, it’s becoming even more important to really celebrate the products that we offer.”

To further capitalize on that momentum, Mohawk is giving retailers more tools to market, promote and sell RevWood successfully. “From the campaign standpoint, we have new assets that we’ve loaded into our ad center that our retailers can take advantage of,” said Justin Hicks, senior director of marketing. “We have new in-store POP materials that they can get through their sales reps that also allow them to promote the American Originals campaign in their stores. We’ve seen tremendous success from retailers that are taking advantage of those assets. On top of that, we’ve got some great new products that we’re introducing that are just really starting to get into the market.”

The latest round of new RevWood products, previewed for retailers throughout Mohawk’s Roadshows, are indeed a big part of the ongoing American Originals campaign. “It’s also our flagship laminate line with a portfolio of products from entry-level all the way up to the high end,” Moore noted. “We really were sitting well as we went into the 2025 launch season in terms of having a fully assorted portfolio, but we’re always wanting to take advantage of changing trends. We had some older products that needed to be refreshed, so we had two new styles that we brought to market this market season: Emberstone Ridge and Gardenia Lake. Both are part of the RevWood Select portfolio. Seeing those products being activated and getting them out into the market has been a big focus for us.”

Each successive RevWood tier offers retailers upgrade opportunities. First there’s RevWood Essentials, which is an opening price point product, followed by Select, a 10-year waterproof offering. This tier offers the latest embossed-in-register technology in addition to a milled bevel. Those who move up into the RevWood Plus tier will enjoy benefits such as a GenuEdge pressed bevel, which not only accentuates the realism of the visual but also offers enhanced performance thanks to its WetProtect water warranty. Lastly, at the top-end you have RevWood Premier, which provides all the hallmarks of RevWood Plus with the addition of Mohawk’s Signature Technology.

“We’re able to offer retailers a fully assorted portfolio; we just saw a little bit of correction that we needed to make in terms of adding more on-trend styling in that platform,” Moore explained. “We had all of these plans in place prior to the macroeconomic situation that’s unfolding before us. But there’s no doubt that is even adding emphasis, excitement and momentum around the campaign for sure.”

Another benefit in RevWood, according to Mohawk, is it gives retailers a one-stop source for all their laminate flooring needs. “RevWood is not like some competitive products where maybe some styles are made in the U.S. but not every- thing,” Hicks noted. “If you’re looking at RevWood, you know it’s made in the U.S. so it’s really easy for retailers to promote. With RevWood they can choose products that are going to be a safe choice and they won’t have supply chain issues. RevWood gives them a little bit of extra security.”

Selling with confidence

All the inherent attributes of RevWood—dynamic realism, waterproof protection and scratch resistance, to name a few—translate into a product that specialty retailers can sell confidently. That’s particularly true when it comes to its proven durability. “RevWood has always been the one product that we know our customers can always rely on,” said Allana McInnis, senior brand specialist. “We talk about it all the time—RevWood is crafted for durability. So, whether that’s the All Pet protection or WetProtect, the stain resistance, it’s always going to have the performance in addition to the long-lasting beauty that the end customer is looking for.”

And let’s not forget about the sustainability angle. Last year RevWood partnered with One Tree Planted whereby every purchase of the product helps reforestation efforts. “That’s just another touchpoint where we’re connecting the dots with the American Originals campaign,” McInnis said. “By buying into these American-made products, it’s also going to be helping to plant trees in our nation’s forests. It’s another way that RevWood is continuing to be that product that you can always rely on, whether it’s from a sustainability or a durability standpoint.”