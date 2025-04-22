FCA Network ‘illuminates’ the road ahead

Fort Myers, Fla.—The Luminary Hotel was the setting for FCA Network’s 2025 Convention, which featured three days of summer-like weather, a waterfront view and the launch of SelectFit360, the group’s proprietary soft surface selling system designed to simplify the buying and selling experience. The innovative merchandising program will roll out to dealers beginning this summer.

“We knew a year ago we were going to have to come up with a new merchandising system,” Olga Robertson, president of FCA Network, told FCNews. “We saw some prototypes, gathered input from our members and implemented some of the changes aimed at simplifying the buying experience for sales associates and consumers alike. In the end, we wanted a selling story that’s as easy as 1-2-3. It’s like having a ‘silent salesman,’ where the customer can shop by herself if the RSA is busy.”

Liz Rivera, the group’s buyer and brand manager, said SelectFit360 took about nine months from conception to completion. It is organized by construction and price point and takes the guesswork out of selling for all parties. “There was a need for better organization,” Rivera said. “We took the best of the best from all the top mills.” Phase I will include a display for polyester textures, nylon textures and patterned loops.

Members get on board

FCA Network retailers attending the spring show in Fort Myers were quick to tout what they see as the obvious benefits of the new merchandising system. “It is a refreshing look,” said Craig Hadley, owner of Hadley’s Warehouse Carpet Sales, Elsmere, Ky. “The display cards are up a little higher in the new display, which makes it easier to see as you don’t have to bend down for it. And the display has good identifiers, which makes it easier for the salesperson and customer.”

Joan Hopkins, co-owner of CJ’s Wholesale Floors, Cincinnati, was similarly impressed with the look and feel. “I liked how it’s sorted and categorized by price point. It’s a huge benefit when the customer knows the price.”

Brett Reed, owner of Salina Appliance and Flooring, Salina, Kan., said the organization within the displays will make the sales journey more seamless. “Just to be able to walk a customer to the product of their choice and not have to flip through a bunch of cards to get to what the customer wants is an advantage,” he said.

Kevin Murray, owner of Murray Floor & Window Coverings, Billings, Mont., added, “I’m still getting my arms around [the new merchandising system] … but I like the concept.”

‘Don’t bet against America’

FCA Network’s convention took place during the early tumult of the stock market following President Trump’s decision to slap tariffs on dozens of countries. And while the market was gyrating, the scene inside The Luminary Hotel was more serene as vendors and retailers alike expressed optimism that 2025 will be a good year. That message was also reflected in Robertson’s opening address to members. “The fundamentals of our economy are still strong,” she said. “Wall Street goes into convulsions every time Trump utters the word ‘tariff.’ But don’t panic; stay focused, control what you can control and don’t bet against America or American manufacturers.”

Robertson added that the Chicago Federal Reserve reported imports represent approximately 11% of the U.S. economy, implying that the impact of tariffs on overall prices could be limited.

General session

The general session featured addresses from business consultants, industry executives and tax specialists including Bart Basi who reviewed in-depth all the new tax laws and codes for 2025 and how to avoid tax pitfalls. Basi continued with one-on-one meetings with members throughout the day. He was followed by Justin Sifford, owner of Wylander Services who delved into recruiting issues like “how to recognize a good salesperson,” and “how to better understand people and their skills” to achieve group goals utilizing DiSC—a behavioral assessment that helps individuals understand their behavioral styles and preferences in the four areas of Dominance, Influence, Steadiness and Conscientiousness.

Mark Alpert, director of retail sales for Service Financial, a provider of long-term financing, talked to members about the importance of financing. As he explained, “We all know offering financing options is the smartest way to remove any barriers to purchase and can by extension increase sales and profitability.”

The session culminated with Pawel Rajszel, CEO of Roomvo, outlining how Roomvo has evolved to meet the digital needs of retailers. Case in point, Roomvo Pro for RSA’s, which helps sales associates capture leads, manage samples, send automated emails and visualize flooring from their mobile devices.

Roomvo AI Chatbot, meanwhile, is the ‘sales rep’ that never sleeps, albeit at 1% of the cost of an actual employee. “What makes this Chatbot unique is its tailored to the flooring industry and tailored to your business, your store hours, your locations, your product categories,” said Rajszel.

Robertson added, “Roomvo is more than a visualization company and FCA Network is on board.”