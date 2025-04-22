Retailers navigate through turbulent tariffs

The recent turbulence in the stock and bond markets coupled with consumer pessimism over the inflation outlook would rattle the cage of most small business owners.

Flooring dealers, however, often take these economic challenges in stride. After all, most have dealt with recessions, a once-in-a-century pandemic and decades-high inflation only to emerge stronger. An uncertain trade war is just one more thing.

Some flooring retailers said, however, that this is a good time to leverage the domestic advantages inherent with Made in USA. “With new tariffs and the threat of additional tariffs on imported goods, especially from China, we have already informed our sales associates to make sure they mention Made in USA,” said Doug Schuitema, merchandise manager at DeGraaf Interiors, Grand Rapids, Mich. “In fact, we have already started to put American flags and Made in USA stickers on those [domestic] products. With the heightened awareness of the general public, we believe we will see more clients wanting to support this great country of ours and the companies that are here. As merchandise manager for our company, it is my job to analyze the info that comes my way and adjust accordingly. If the product can be produced here with American workers and the quality and price meets the standard, then we will move in a direction of buying more American.”

Some dealers say they have already seen a shift toward buying American. “With all the recent talk about tariffs, we’ve noticed that even customers who didn’t previously focus on country of origin are now showing more interest in American-made products,” said Mark VanderGiessen, president, Haight Carpet & Interiors Woodinville Wash. “We’re well equipped to help those seeking USA-made options—whether they share our belief in supporting domestic manufacturing or simply want to avoid the impact of tariffs.”

Tom Heffner, president of About All Floors in Douglassville, Pa., said that while many consumers liked the idea of buying domestic, they often made purchase decisions based on their wallet and chose less expensive imported options. “With the recent tariff announcements, that will likely change,” he said. “This could also be an opportunity for carpet sales as consumers may look to that category as LVP prices rise.”

Other retail proponents of the red, white and blue suggest pushing Made in USA provides credibility and confidence to customers that dealers are supporting the cause. “This represents a feeling of better pricing, quality, timing and pride,” said Bob Pireu, co-owner of Bob & Pete’s Floors, Canton, Ohio. “When we get in times of crisis, having product Made in USA hits home. It gives our customers confidence they can have their project installed on time.”

At the same time, retailers say the choice is always in the consumer’s hand. “We will be aware of the non-tariff products and present them as a lower-cost alternative,” said Bob Gaither, owner of The Carpet Gallery of Akron Ohio. “The consumer will choose, as always.”