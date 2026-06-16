Tuesday Tips: The details that leave a lasting impression

Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts present short video tips for improving customer service and optimizing staff performance. In the end, it’s all about understanding the importance of doing 100 things just 1% better than your competition.

In this week’s Tuesday Tips, Tom Jennings explains how the small details often make the biggest difference. Thoughtful finishing touches can elevate the customer experience, reinforce your professionalism and serve as a lasting reminder of the value you helped create.