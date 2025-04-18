Daltile launches Artefino collection

Dallas, Texas—Daltile recently launched its brand-new porcelain tile collection, Artefino, with three unique sub-collections: Jewel, Vintage and Element.

“Professional designers and consumers are expecting the inclusion of texture to bring a tactile sensation as well as to introduce the beautiful play of light and shimmer to a room’s visual, granting a multi-sensorial experience,” said Laura Grilli, director of product design, Dal-Tile. “In keeping with this interior design desire, there is definitely a trend of specifically including 3-dimensional effects on walls, backsplashes and feature walls. We have created Daltile’s new Artefino series to offer 3D tile mosaics as an exquisite design element for these types of wall applications. As a larger tile collection, Artefino embodies many of the most popular interior design trends—whether the need is for glamour, fun or a soothing touch.”

The three sub-collections making up Daltile’s newest line include:

Artefino Jewel

Artefino Jewel is meant to bring sculptural elegance to the Artefino collection with rich tones and dramatic finishes. Featuring 3D-hexagon mosaic-tile designs, the Artefino Jewel segment seeks to add depth, dimension and flair to a statement wall. Jewel colors can be featured on three 2½-inch framed hexagon mosaic and three 3-inch pyramid hexagon mosaic styles.

“Artefino Jewel boasts gorgeous, rich jewel-tones—Sapphire, Obsidian, Aquamarine and Emerald—perfect for glamorously decorated spaces,” Grilli said. “A unique matte, metallic finish is also offered, which works wonderfully in both elevated industrial and luxurious environments.”

Artefino Vintage

Artefino Vintage is designed to bring bold character to any space with its rich, moody palette and unique mosaic tile shapes. Inspired by today’s leading tile trends, each mosaic yearns to tell a story through texture, tone and artistry. This style includes a variety of rich colors in four wall mosaic shapes: 2 x 6 fish scale, 1 x 6 pencil, ½ x 6 pyramid and 2-inch floret.

Artefino Element

A refined selection from the Artefino collection, Element offers a range of matte-finished tiles designed to elevate a space. From soft neutrals to darks, each 1½ x 6 capsule mosaic tile in this series was meant to bring elegance and sophistication.