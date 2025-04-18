FS Builder Resources acquires Leedo Cabinets

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsFS Builder Resources acquires Leedo Cabinets

Leedo CabinetsThe Colony, Texas—FS Builder Resources, a family-owned flooring and interior finishes company, acquired Leedo Cabinets, an American cabinet manufacturer. FS Builder Resources’ acquisition of Leedo Cabinets has expanded its product portfolio to include kitchen and bathroom cabinetry. This product expansion is said to give builders increased value-chain options, reliability and efficiency.

“Adding Leedo Cabinets to the FS Builder Resources family gives builders a single point of purchase offering greater product choice, material control and convenience,” said Graham Lynch, COO of FS Builder Resources. “Leedo Cabinets has been in operation for 54 years and delivers a quality, American-made product. We are confident FS Builder Resources customers will be excited about selecting kitchen and bath cabinetry for their building projects.”

Established in 1983, FS Builder Resources (FSBR) corporate office is located here—just outside Dallas Fort-Worth. FSBR is a family-owned company with over 1,000 employees with operations in Dallas, Houston, Austin, San Antonio and Odessa, Texas, Orlando, Fla. and Baton Rouge, La.

Leedo was established in 1971—with over 500 employees—has manufacturing facilities and offices located in East Bernard and El Campo in South Central Texas. Leedo manufactures over 500,000 cabinets annually supporting single-family and multifamily builders and distributor partners across the United States.

“Leedo is uniquely positioned to compliment the FS Builder Resources product offering by expanding the product portfolio to include quality American made kitchen and bath cabinetry and stone countertops,” said David Mullis, CEO of Leedo Cabinets. “The Leedo team is excited to be part of the FS Builder Resources team where we will offer tangible and innovative product solutions for builders in the highly competitive building materials market.”

