Tuesday Tips: Control solves problems

By FCNews Staff
Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts presents short video tips for improving customer service and optimizing staff performance. In the end, it’s all about understanding the importance of being 1% better than your competition.

In this week’s Tuesday Tips, Tom Jennings, retail training expert, reminds us that control solves problems. Doing things wrong in the service of urgency can end up costing all those concerned more time—and often more money—in the big picture.

