Marazzi launches new tile collections

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsMarazzi launches new tile collections

Dallas, Texas—Marazzi, a leading tile brand, has recently launched two brand-new collections as well as a size extension for one of its existing collections. All collections are made in the USA.

“In designing Marazzi’s newest tile offerings, our team was keenly focused on bringing the height of fashion to home and commercial spaces,” said Shelly Halbert, director of product design for Dal-Tile, parent company of the Marazzi brand. “The exciting looks of cotto, Zellige and majestic stone combine with rich colorways, engaging textures, unique designs and various shapes and sizes to equip the savvy designer or homeowner with the looks they need—while still allowing them to lean into the reliable performance benefits of porcelain and ceramic tile.”

Marazzi newCotto Revival

A celebration of Latin flair and elegance, Cotto Revival pays homage to the historic artistry of Spanish Revival tile and handmade Talavera tile. A collection full of cotto inspiration in warm and cool tones is available in a glazed porcelain 8×8 and 8-inch hexagon as well as the linear 2 x 9 brick. Three 4 x 4 decorative wall tiles are offered in an array of patterns, colors and geometric designs—suitably crafted for statement walls and backsplashes. Add a finishing touch with the glossy 1 x 6 mosaic, available in rich jewel tones for a complete cultural experience. Suitable for floor, wall and countertop applications.

MarazziForgehaus

Forging a path where versatility meets style, the contemporary stone-look Forgehaus porcelain tile collection is intended to be a showcase of modern design, boasting dynamic graphics and rich variation. Large-format floor options command its space, while the 12 x 24 ripple wall tile and trapezoid mosaic create a geometric illusion for the curious creative. This style influence can also be extended to outdoor spaces utilizing StepWise technology. Suitable for floor, wall, countertop and shower floor applications.

Marazzi newZellige Neo (size extension)

Inspired by ancient Moroccan tiles, Marrazi’s Zellige Neo collection blends North African tradition with industrial ceramics. The surface and variation in color tones is meant to accentuate the natural imperfections and hand-crafted look of Zellige. Its glossy finish and visible variation create a blend effect in which the color vibrates strongly. Offered in an array of 10 shades, these 4 x 4 tiles have the power to transform a multitude of spaces. Zellige Neo has recently added the new 3 x 12 size to the collection with the intent to invite more variety in design. Suitable for wall applications.

Previous article
Tuesday Tips: Control solves problems
Next article
Footprints Floors appoints new vice president of operations

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

Cali celebrates 20 years with 20% off sale

FCNews Staff - 0
San Diego, Calif.—Cali announced a 20th anniversary sale, offering 20% off all products from August 15-19. Partners and customers are invited to join in...
Read more
News

Footprints Floors appoints new vice president of operations

FCNews Staff - 0
Denver, Colo.—Taylor Murphy has been appointed the vice president of operations at Footprints Floors. Murphy is said to bring a wealth of experience and...
Read more
Featured Post

Tuesday Tips: Control solves problems

FCNews Staff - 0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2hc5_84yIGg Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts presents short video tips for improving customer...
Read more
Featured Company

Retailers weigh in: What’s your winning ‘Edge?’

FCNews Staff - 0
(The retail community is counting down the days until Mohawk’s Edge Summit takes place this winter. As such, we’ve tapped several retailers, large and...
Read more
Featured Company

Retailers weigh in: What’s your winning ‘Edge?’

FCNews Staff - 0
(The retail community is counting down the days until Mohawk's Edge Summit takes place this winter. As such, we've tapped several retailers, large and...
Read more
News

TCNA selected to receive $2.2M for EPD development project

FCNews Staff - 0
Washington, D.C.—Tile Council of North America (TCNA) has been selected by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to receive $2.2 million in grant funding...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X