Marazzi launches new tile collections

Dallas, Texas—Marazzi, a leading tile brand, has recently launched two brand-new collections as well as a size extension for one of its existing collections. All collections are made in the USA.

“In designing Marazzi’s newest tile offerings, our team was keenly focused on bringing the height of fashion to home and commercial spaces,” said Shelly Halbert, director of product design for Dal-Tile, parent company of the Marazzi brand. “The exciting looks of cotto, Zellige and majestic stone combine with rich colorways, engaging textures, unique designs and various shapes and sizes to equip the savvy designer or homeowner with the looks they need—while still allowing them to lean into the reliable performance benefits of porcelain and ceramic tile.”

Cotto Revival

A celebration of Latin flair and elegance, Cotto Revival pays homage to the historic artistry of Spanish Revival tile and handmade Talavera tile. A collection full of cotto inspiration in warm and cool tones is available in a glazed porcelain 8×8 and 8-inch hexagon as well as the linear 2 x 9 brick. Three 4 x 4 decorative wall tiles are offered in an array of patterns, colors and geometric designs—suitably crafted for statement walls and backsplashes. Add a finishing touch with the glossy 1 x 6 mosaic, available in rich jewel tones for a complete cultural experience. Suitable for floor, wall and countertop applications.

Forgehaus

Forging a path where versatility meets style, the contemporary stone-look Forgehaus porcelain tile collection is intended to be a showcase of modern design, boasting dynamic graphics and rich variation. Large-format floor options command its space, while the 12 x 24 ripple wall tile and trapezoid mosaic create a geometric illusion for the curious creative. This style influence can also be extended to outdoor spaces utilizing StepWise technology. Suitable for floor, wall, countertop and shower floor applications.

Zellige Neo (size extension)

Inspired by ancient Moroccan tiles, Marrazi’s Zellige Neo collection blends North African tradition with industrial ceramics. The surface and variation in color tones is meant to accentuate the natural imperfections and hand-crafted look of Zellige. Its glossy finish and visible variation create a blend effect in which the color vibrates strongly. Offered in an array of 10 shades, these 4 x 4 tiles have the power to transform a multitude of spaces. Zellige Neo has recently added the new 3 x 12 size to the collection with the intent to invite more variety in design. Suitable for wall applications.