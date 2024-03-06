Marazzi releases Trend Report 2024

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsMarazzi releases Trend Report 2024

MarazziDallas, Texas—Marazzi has released its official Trend Report 2024, identifying five of the hottest interior design trends for the coming year as well as the Marazzi products that exemplify each trend.

“As Marazzi’s lead product designer, I am always involved in the worlds of fashion, interior design, home furnishings, colors trends and the latest in exquisite tile design,” said Shelly Halbert, director of product design for Dal-Tile, parent company of Marazzi. “For over 40 years, Marazzi USA has been a style leader in the industry, delivering products which empower our customers to break boundaries, shine and ‘Dare to Be Bold.’ Our Trend Report 2024 is a fun way to ensure you are bringing the height of both interior design and Marazzi cache to your next project.”

View the whole trend report here.

Previous article
Lunada Bay Tile refreshes Linen collection

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

Lunada Bay Tile refreshes Linen collection

FCNews Staff - 0
Harbor City, Calif.—Lunada Bay Tile is refreshing its popular Linen ceramic tile collection with a new hexagon 4-inch tile and new 4 ¾ x...
Read more
News

Spartan Surfaces welcomes Chris Mason

FCNews Staff - 0
Bel Air, Md.—Spartan Surfaces has welcomed Chris Mason to the business development team focusing on the state of Maryland. Mason brings nearly 20 years...
Read more
Featured Post

Tuesday Tips: How small changes make a big impact

FCNews Staff - 0
https://youtu.be/iZuHzvtvFLg Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts presents short video tips for improving customer...
Read more
News

Daltile releases annual Trend Report 2024

FCNews Staff - 0
Dallas, Texas—A leader in style and design, Daltile officially released its annual Daltile Trend Report 2024. Within the report, Daltile shares five key 2024...
Read more
News

Antolini unveils Textures+ Collection

FCNews Staff - 0
Verona, Italy—Antolini, a tile and natural stone supplier, has launched the Textures+ Collection, featuring 50 different options. Through the skillful surface processing of natural...
Read more
Column

Why digital marketing alone won’t save you

FCNews Columnist - 0
In my last column I said that Forbes recently reported that independent flooring retailers are in decline, while national chains—such as Floor and Decor—are...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X