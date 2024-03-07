American Olean releases Trend Report 2024

By FCNews Staff
American OleanDallas, Texas—American Olean’s identity as “America’s original tile company” has grown to include the brand’s focus on being one of the tile industry’s style and design leaders. As such, the brand releases its Trend Report 2024.

“In American Olean’s Trend Report 2024, we identify five of the overarching interior design trends for the year and showcase the American Olean tile products that support each trend,” said Shelly Halbert, director of product design for Dal-Tile, American Olean’s parent company. “This trend report will help consumers, architects and designers easily identify which American Olean products exemplify some of this year’s hottest interior design trends and further help our customers in their personal quests to design their own spaces.”

View the full trend report here.

