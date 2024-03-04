4 tips for trading up to tile

By Megan Salzano-Birch
HomeFeatured Post4 tips for trading up to tile

Whether you’re a tile retailer or looking to diversify by cracking into the category, there are several fundamentals that are essential to success. According to the industry’s top tile suppliers, those fundamentals include: merchandising, room visualization, product selection and sustainability.

Here are the ways in which each of these fundamentals can help the retail community win big with tile.

tileMERCHANDISING

“Proper merchandising plays a pivotal role in influencing consumers to select tile over other product categories. While the decision involves multiple factors like usage, care, maintenance and application, effective merchandising can highlight these attributes, making the decision-making process clearer for both customers and retailers. By effectively merchandising tiles in-store, retailers can educate consumers about the superior qualities of tiles compared to other options, ultimately influencing them to trade up to tile surfaces.”

—Chasitiy Hurtt senior manager merchandising and marketing operations EMSER TILE

VISUALIZERS

“Visualizers and augmented reality (AR) tools play a major role in enticing consumers to upgrade their interiors and exteriors. These tools allow customers to virtually preview how different tile options would look in their spaces. By offering this immersive and realistic preview, retailers can em-power customers to make informed decisions and envision the enhanced value and beauty that tiles bring to their spaces. Visualization tools make it easier for consumers to justify trading up to superior tile options. This not only boosts the retailer’s sales but also fosters customer satisfaction.”

Al Pacheco senior vice president, marketing MSI

tilePRODUCT SELECTION

One major differentiator for tile is the fact that it can clad almost every surface in the home. And that’s a good thing for retailers. “If you put a counter-top in, you’re probably going to add a wall accent or mosaic in that room. If you do a shower, you’re going to do the floor, the walls, the accents. A wide breadth of product allows you to play off that initial surface and be able to offer other options. A breadth of product for the dealer then needs to be refined (via merchandising), but in a way that offers consumers everything they’re looking for.”

Patrick Warren vice president of residential sales, dealer and showrooms DAL-TILE

SUSTAINABILITY

“From a sustainability standpoint, porcelain tiles stand out. These tiles are typically made from natural materials like clay, sand and other minerals, and can be recycled, contributing to the creation of new products. And, un-like some flooring materials that emit volatile organic compounds (VOCs) that can compromise indoor air quality, ceramic tiles are VOC-free. Tiles are resistant to mold, mildew and bacteria growth, which can be common is-sues in damp or humid areas. All this means homeowners can enjoy a safer and healthier indoor environment.”

Lindsey Waldrep vice president, marketing CROSSVILLE

Previous article
American Olean releases Trend Report 2024
Next article
Emser Tile wins Best of IBS Award

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

Mirage Hardwood Floors launches new color and grade

FCNews Staff - 0
Saint-Georges, Canada—Mirage has added a new color in the Escape Collection as well as the Exclusive grade to its Muse and DreamVille collections. “In response...
Read more
Carpet

Karastan increases margins with both hard and soft surface

FCNews Staff - 0
Calhoun, Ga.—Karastan has launched new hard and soft surface products designed to enable retailers to grow their margins. The new introductions are as follows: Hard Surface BelleLuxe...
Read more
Featured Post

Retailers React: How is home improvement activity in your market?

Ken Ryan - 0
Every two weeks, FCNews seeks out flooring retailers across the country to offer their advice on hot topics of the day. This week, we...
Read more
News

Emser Tile wins Best of IBS Award

FCNews Staff - 0
Las Vegas—Emser Tile has been awarded the Best of IBS Award in the Kitchen and Bath Products category at the 2024 NAHB International Builders'...
Read more
News

American Olean releases Trend Report 2024

FCNews Staff - 0
Dallas, Texas—American Olean’s identity as “America’s original tile company” has grown to include the brand’s focus on being one of the tile industry’s style...
Read more
News

Marazzi releases Trend Report 2024

FCNews Staff - 0
Dallas, Texas—Marazzi has released its official Trend Report 2024, identifying five of the hottest interior design trends for the coming year as well as...
Read more

As seen in

Feb. 26/March 4, 2024

DOWNLOAD

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X