Emser Tile wins Best of IBS Award

By FCNews Staff
IBS AwardLas Vegas—Emser Tile has been awarded the Best of IBS Award in the Kitchen and Bath Products category at the 2024 NAHB International Builders’ Show (IBS), held here.

“We are deeply honored by the steadfast dedication demonstrated by our team in advancing Empervious by Emser,” said Carl Delia, president at Emser Tile. “This recognition in the Kitchen and Bath Products category is a testament to our ongoing commitment to excellence and innovation. It serves as a remarkable conclusion to a successful week in Las Vegas for IBS 2024. We extend our sincere appreciation for these acknowledgments and for the industry we have the privilege to serve.”

Every year, the Best of IBS Awards recognize products and services in various categories that set benchmarks in design, technology and functionality. This year, Empervious by Emser received top honors for its innovative design. Empervious features a closed-cell XPS foam core and cement coating technology that when used with joint sealant produces a fully waterproof system allowing for same-day tile installation and customization accommodating virtually any size shower—all with a 10-year limited warranty.

The Best of IBS Award ceremony took place during the International Builders’ Show, one of the largest and most influential trade shows in the building industry.

