Emser Tile earns three TISE ‘Best of Show’ Awards

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsEmser Tile earns three TISE 'Best of Show' Awards

EmserLos Angeles—Emser Tile has been awarded three ‘Best of’ awards at recent The International Surface Event (TISE)—the largest floor covering, stone and tile industry trade show in North America.

Radiant, the illuminated tile collection from Emser, won Best of TileExpo: Overall Product and Best of Surfaces: Innovation distinctions. In addition, the company was awarded Best of TileExpo: Best Booth Design.

“This achievement reflects the collective effort and creativity within our entire Emser team, and we are thrilled to celebrate this win together,” said Carl Delia, CEO and president, Emser Tile. “TISE is an inspiring platform that allows us to connect with every facet of the tile industry. We are truly grateful for this recognition and for the vibrant industry that we are a part of.”

 

Previous article
Retailers take the initiative on training

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Featured Post

Retailers take the initiative on training

Ken Ryan - 0
There’s no denying the flooring industry is in dire need of new installers. The fact is there is not a lot of new talent...
Read more
News

Shaw Industries invests in renewable wind energy

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—Shaw Industries has entered into a virtual power purchase agreement (“VPPA”) with BHE Renewables, a Berkshire Hathaway Energy business. Through this agreement, Shaw will invest...
Read more
Featured Post

FCEF: There’s progress, but more help is needed

Ken Ryan - 0
As the Floor Covering Education Foundation (FCEF) nears its third anniversary, a look back reveals a series of wins, including the creation of the...
Read more
News

Keynote speakers announced for Flooring Sustainability Summit

FCNews Staff - 0
Washington, D.C.—The Flooring Sustainability Summit, taking place here July 17-18, will feature an impressive opening keynote panel of leading authorities from the architecture, interior...
Read more
News

Lauzon acquires Elizabethtown log yard

FCNews Staff - 0
Papineauville, Quebec—Lauzon Distinctive Hardwood has taken over the operations of the Elizabethtown, N.Y., log yard, previously operated by A. Johnson CO and the Johnson...
Read more
Commercial

Mannington operations achieve ISO certifications

FCNews Staff - 0
Calhoun, Ga.—Mannington Commercial's Madison, Ga., operations have achieved International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 14001 and 9001 in 2023. These recertifications demonstrate Mannington’s commitment to...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X