Emser Tile earns three TISE ‘Best of Show’ Awards

Los Angeles—Emser Tile has been awarded three ‘Best of’ awards at recent The International Surface Event (TISE)—the largest floor covering, stone and tile industry trade show in North America.
Radiant, the illuminated tile collection from Emser, won Best of TileExpo: Overall Product and Best of Surfaces: Innovation distinctions. In addition, the company was awarded Best of TileExpo: Best Booth Design.
“This achievement reflects the collective effort and creativity within our entire Emser team, and we are thrilled to celebrate this win together,” said Carl Delia, CEO and president, Emser Tile. “TISE is an inspiring platform that allows us to connect with every facet of the tile industry. We are truly grateful for this recognition and for the vibrant industry that we are a part of.”