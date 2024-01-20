Emser Tile wins 2023 Golden Hammer Award

By FCNews Staff
golden hammerLos Angeles, Calif.—Emser Tile has been honored with a 2023 Golden Hammer Award for its Empervious rigid waterproof shower system.

The Golden Hammer Awards, presented by HBS Dealer, have a long tradition of honoring the “best of the best” of the home improvement industry. Awards will be presented during the NAHB International Builders’ Show (IBS) in Las Vegas, on February 27.

“Winning in the building supply industry is not just about providing materials; it’s about building relationships, understanding our customers’ needs, and delivering quality products, services and solutions,” said Rich Rose, chief operating officer at Emser Tile. “This award is a reflection of our commitment to our customer, and we are honored to be recognized.”

Empervious is a fully waterproof shower system that features a closed-cell XPS foam core and cement coating technology that when used with joint sealant enhances durability and provides superior bonding to tile, allowing for same-day tile installation—all with a 10-year limited warranty. Empervious components work cohesively together to accommodate virtually any size shower, while also guaranteeing ease of installation and consumer confidence in waterproofing quality.

