Daltile’s Calligo named finalist in ‘Best of KBIS’ awards

Las Vegas—Daltile’s new Calligo collection has been selected by a panel of industry experts as a Best of KBIS Awards Finalist in the “Wellness Trailblazer” category. The ultimate winner in this category will be announced by the judges at the upcoming Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS) 2024 being held here in February. KBIS recognizes the industry “trailblazers” as being behind the most cutting-edge and innovative products in the kitchen and bath industry. Daltile will be prominently showcasing and officially launching Calligo at KBIS in booth #N223.

“Daltile’s Calligo is a wellness trailblazer, because this porcelain/ceramic tile is truly the perfect design material to create a space that fosters tranquility and the ability to unplug,” said Laura Grilli, director of product design for Daltile. “Looking first at the well-known premise that our surroundings impact the way we feel, Calligo’s graceful travertine visuals infuse a space with a soothingly neutral color palette, the gentle movement of caressing designs, and the peacefully organic visual of natural stone—all attributes that foster a sense of cocooning to find balance, calm, and harmony. To give further peace of mind in today’s germ-aware world, Calligo is infused with our proprietary technology, Defend powered by Microban, which continuously eliminates 99% of bacteria on the tile surface 24/7. In the bathroom or kitchen, Daltile’s Calligo is perfect for creating your space to relax and recharge.”

Grilli added, “When we started designing this collection, the idea was to create a line fostering a sanctuary and spa-like environment accessible to our customers in their home. The look itself is inspired by Navona Travertine which has such a natural configuration for stone of soft colors and shades and warm hues that it creates a cozy, luxurious space. Our new Calligo is a timeless offering—simple visual interest as well as a unique stone, tactile experience with the added bonus of continuously eliminating 99% of the bacteria on the tile surface.”

Launching in Spring 2024, the three colors of Calligo will be available in glazed ceramic 12 x 24 fluted wall tile, 15 x 30 porcelain floor tile, glazed ceramic 1 x 6 mosaic, and ½ x 12 jolly. It is appropriate for floor, wall, countertop and shower floor applications.