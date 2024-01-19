Broadlume launches Digital Retailing Treasure Hunt

Las Vegas—To help attendees navigate The International Surface Event, being held here next week, Broadlume has launched its Digital Retailing Treasure Hunt. The technology company has enlisted its manufacturer partners to help attendees navigate the high seas of Surfaces to discover the best products and partnerships in the flooring industry.

Here’s how it works:

Step 1: The Map

To begin the treasure hunt, go to Broadlume booth #2332 to pick up your physical treasure map.

Step 2: The Hunt

Visit all the locations on the map and complete each task. Each manufacturer has a unique icon that matches a task on the treasure hunt. You’ll find the flyers here in each manufacturer’s booth to help you find your destination.

Important: Please save your pictures of each task for verification

Step 3: The Treasure

Once you’ve completed all tasks, return to the Broadlume booth #2332 to submit your completed treasure map to claim your prize from Broadbeard’s treasure chest.

But hurry! The best prizes will go fast (first-come, first-serve).

Prizes include:

Apple AirPod Pro Wireless Ear Buds (1)

Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Speaker (1)

JBL Clip 4 Portable Mini Bluetooth Speaker (4)

Meater Plus: Long Range Wireless Smart Meat Thermometer (2)

Stanley Quencher H2.0 40oz Tumbler (4)

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (1)

Amazon Echo Dot: Smart Speaker (1)

Ergonomic Travel Neck Pillow (2)

Tim Tebow Signed Book “Misson Possible” (2)

Ticket to BMS Workshop in May (2)

Ticket to Jason Goldberg’s Bootcamp in June (2)

Ticket to Broadlume’s Bootcamp in October (2)

Broadlume “Do The Work” Shirts (Varies)

Broadlume “Do The Work” Socks (Varies)

Note: Limit 1 prize per flooring store

Visit here to learn more.