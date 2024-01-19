Broadlume launches Digital Retailing Treasure Hunt

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsBroadlume launches Digital Retailing Treasure Hunt

Las Vegas—To help attendees navigate The International Surface Event, being held here next week, Broadlume has launched its Digital Retailing Treasure Hunt. The technology company has enlisted its manufacturer partners to help attendees navigate the high seas of Surfaces to discover the best products and partnerships in the flooring industry.

Here’s how it works:

Step 1: The Map

To begin the treasure hunt, go to Broadlume booth #2332 to pick up your physical treasure map.

Step 2: The Hunt

Visit all the locations on the map and complete each task. Each manufacturer has a unique icon that matches a task on the treasure hunt. You’ll find the flyers here in each manufacturer’s booth to help you find your destination.

Important: Please save your pictures of each task for verification

Step 3: The Treasure

Once you’ve completed all tasks, return to the Broadlume booth #2332 to submit your completed treasure map to claim your prize from Broadbeard’s treasure chest.

But hurry! The best prizes will go fast (first-come, first-serve).

Prizes include:

  • Apple AirPod Pro Wireless Ear Buds (1)
  • Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Speaker (1)
  • JBL Clip 4 Portable Mini Bluetooth Speaker (4)
  • Meater Plus: Long Range Wireless Smart Meat Thermometer (2)
  • Stanley Quencher H2.0 40oz Tumbler (4)
  • Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (1)
  • Amazon Echo Dot: Smart Speaker (1)
  • Ergonomic Travel Neck Pillow (2)
  • Tim Tebow Signed Book “Misson Possible” (2)
  • Ticket to BMS Workshop in May (2)
  • Ticket to Jason Goldberg’s Bootcamp in June (2)
  • Ticket to Broadlume’s Bootcamp in October (2)
  • Broadlume “Do The Work” Shirts (Varies)
  • Broadlume “Do The Work” Socks (Varies)

Note: Limit 1 prize per flooring store

Visit here to learn more.

Previous article
Carpet One Floor & Home members recognized with awards
Next article
Daltile’s Calligo named finalist in ‘Best of KBIS’ awards

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

Emser Tile wins 2023 Golden Hammer Award

FCNews Staff - 0
Los Angeles, Calif.—Emser Tile has been honored with a 2023 Golden Hammer Award for its Empervious rigid waterproof shower system. The Golden Hammer Awards, presented...
Read more
News

Daltile’s Calligo named finalist in ‘Best of KBIS’ awards

FCNews Staff - 0
Las Vegas—Daltile's new Calligo collection has been selected by a panel of industry experts as a Best of KBIS Awards Finalist in the “Wellness...
Read more
News

Carpet One Floor & Home members recognized with awards

FCNews Staff - 0
Dallas, Texas—Three Carpet One Floor & Home members were recognized for outstanding performance and contributions during CCA Global Partners Retail Group’s conneXtion conference here...
Read more
Installation

SikaTile, Merkrete to present at TISE 2024

FCNews Staff - 0
Las Vegas—Sika and Merkrete will showcase their products at TISE 2024 in the Mandalay Bay Convention Center here next week. Visitors to Booth...
Read more
Featured Post

Retailers ride the laminate resurgence

Reginald Tucker - 0
Much has been made of how laminate manufacturers have capitalized on the “comeback” the category has experienced over the past three years, but it...
Read more
News

WFCA names Michael Faust, Chad Ogden award winners

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) has acknowledged Michael Faust (posthumously) and Chad Ogden as co-recipients of the Tom Jennings Champion Award for outstanding...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X