Carpet One Floor & Home members recognized with awards

Dallas, Texas—Three Carpet One Floor & Home members were recognized for outstanding performance and contributions during CCA Global Partners Retail Group’s conneXtion conference here this week at the Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center.

Drew Barber of Carpet One Floor & Home in Spokane, W.A. received The NEX40 Award; Dave Verissimo and Tonya Tillson of Ray’s Carpet One Floor & Home in Modesto, Calif. received The Wally Hileman Award; and Dean Kelly of Carpet Baggers Carpet One Floor & Home in Charleston, S.C. received The Alan Greenberg Award.

“These awards just scratch the surface of what these members do to contribute to the success of Carpet One Floor & Home,” said John Gilbert, president of Carpet One Floor & Home. “It’s an honor to recognize them at conneXtion in front of their peers. We work with these members above and beyond the everyday as they engage at advisory council and board of director levels. Our whole team is proud to honor them.”

The NEX40 Award–Drew Barber, co-owner of Spokane Carpet One Floor & Home, Spokane, WA

Drew Barber, co-owner of Spokane Carpet One Floor & Home in Spokane, W.A. is this year’s The NEX40 Award recipient. The award recognizes a member who is 40 years old or younger and has shown an outstanding commitment to CCA as a next generation leader.

Barber has been in the flooring industry for 17 years. Currently, Drew co-owns and operates four Carpet One stores, one Floor Trader, one Lighting One, and one Counter Fabrication Company. Drew is responsible for the operations, financing, marketing, and purchases of each business.

In addition, Drew is an ad hoc member of the CCA Global Partners Board of Directors, Carpet One Floor & Home Advisory Council, NEX40 Council, and holds a position on the Daltile Statements Advisory Council.

Originated in 2017, the NEX40 group’s mission is to build peer relationships within the cooperative through networking events and development programs, to give emerging leaders the opportunity to engage with each another, to share best practices and to use their combined knowledge to grow personally, professionally and cooperatively.

The Wally Hileman Award–Dave Verissimo and Tonya Tillson of Ray’s Carpet One Floor & Home in Modesto, CA

Dave Verissimo and Tonya Tillson of Ray’s Carpet One Floor & Home in Modesto, Calif. are this year’s Wally Hileman Award recipients.

For three generations, Ray’s Carpet One Floor & Home has served the flooring and home improvement needs of greater Stanislaus County. In 1994, Ray’s daughter, Tonya, and business partner, Dave, took ownership of the store.

They are known for giving back to the community through their support of Modesto events including the Modesto Memorial Classic and the St. Stanislaus Festival. The company also supports the Christian Berets and the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

The Wally Hileman Award recognizes a member who has been in Carpet One Floor & Home no more than two to three years and in that time has shown an outstanding commitment to Carpet One.

The award is named in honor of Wally Hileman, Carpet One’s first vice president of Membership from 1991 to 1998. After he passed away from pancreatic cancer the company named this award in his memory.

The Alan Greenberg Award – Dean Kelly of Carpet Baggers Carpet One Floor & Home in Charleston, SC

Dean Kelly of Carpet Baggers Carpet One Floor & Home in Charleston, S.C. is this year’s Alan Greenberg Award recipient. Since opening the store in 1992, Dean has kept it a true family affair, having enlisted the help of his father, Colin Kelly; his sister, Traci Jobling, and her husband; along with his wife, LouAnn; and daughters Sydney and Parker.



Carpet Baggers has grown to be one of the biggest and most reputable retailers in the Low Country. That growth is attributed to Dean, who is known for treating both his staff and customers like family. Always forward thinking, Dean has instilled a multipronged, hands-on approach to achieve success and position the business for the future by investing capital into the business, providing professional and personal guidance for staff development and, most importantly, giving back to the community through many philanthropic endeavors.



The Alan Greenberg Award recognizes the member who most embodies the Carpet One Floor & Home spirit and who best represents what CCA Global Partners co-founder, Alan Greenberg, stood for. It is based on overall participation in programs, contributions to the cooperative and support of fellow members throughout the year.