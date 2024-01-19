SikaTile, Merkrete to present at TISE 2024

Las Vegas—Sika and Merkrete will showcase their products at TISE 2024 in the Mandalay Bay Convention Center here next week. Visitors to Booth #5659 will be able to see firsthand how the SikaTile solutions are designed to eliminate unwanted jobsite callbacks.

SikaTile-815 Secure Grout is a high-performance, fast-setting, dustless grout that delivers hard, durable joints and is formulated for strength and simplicity. The color-consistent, efflorescence-free grout is ideal for interior and exterior residential and commercial installations. SikaTile-815 Secure Grout is suitable for dimensional stone, slate, granite, stone agglomerates and most types of ceramic, ceramic mosaic, quarry, brick paver, porcelain, glass and clay tile installations.

SikaTile Ultima Grout is a professional-grade, ready-to-use grout designed for commercial and residential installation of porcelain, ceramic and natural-stone tiles, glass tile, gauged porcelain tile panels and slabs (GPTP/S), luxury vinyl tile (LVT) and luxury vinyl plank (LVP). It is used to grout interior and exterior applications, as well as intermittent wet conditions such as bathtub, surrounds, shower walls and shower floors. It is formulated with colored quartz technology to ensure color consistency, excellent stain resistance, ease of cleanability and improved workability. In addition, the grout will not effloresce and does not require sealing. Both new grouts are approved for joints ranging from 1⁄16 inch to 1⁄2 inch (1.5 to 13 mm) in width, eliminating the need for multiple grout products.

According to Sika director of tile setting, Todd Boos, SikaTile-815 Secure Grout and SikaTile Ultima Grout fill a substantial need for customers who demand optimal color consistency, workability and durability in their grouts. “We are excited to present these two high-performance products at TISE 2024,” he said. “The SikaTile team is looking forward to providing visitors to the booth a glimpse of how our improved-engineered grout solutions will lend to more successful project completions for our customers while delivering results that exceed expectations for their customers.”

Merkrete representatives will be available at booth #5659 where attendees can explore the bottom-to-top systems designed for the growing GPTP/S market.

Representatives will be on hand to discuss the importance of surface preparation, and the need to achieve flat surfaces using Pro Patch Plus. Visitors will also learn how Merkrete Fracture Guard FD prevents existing or eventual substrate cracks from transmitting through to the GPTP/S surface. Also on display are dustless mortars formulated to accommodate the needed bond strengths and application times associated with GPTP/S installations: Merkrete 820 DUSTLESS Merlite and 855 DUSTLESS XXL. Finally, visitors will see how high-performance Merkrete ProGrout Plus delivers hard, durable joints while MK-100SC 100% Silicone Caulk yields expansion joints strong enough for GPTP/S installations.

“The gauged-porcelain tile trend has many of our customers demanding solutions that perform better on the jobsite and deliver lasting appeal,” said Merkrete senior product manager, Tom Carroll. “We understand the importance of having high-quality products that provide the unique blend of strength and beauty that ensure successful, timeless GPTP/S installations. By providing a complete bottom-to-top solution, visitors to our booth will rest assured that a partnership with Merkrete means world-class product quality that is supported by unmatched personal service.”