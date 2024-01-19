Retailers ride the laminate resurgence

Much has been made of how laminate manufacturers have capitalized on the “comeback” the category has experienced over the past three years, but it might be the specialty floor covering retailer that stands to benefit the most. While there has always been a place for the value-based product on retailer showroom floors, it has increasingly become a more viable alternative for consumers in the face of challenges with certain rigid core and SPC imports. The segment has also witnessed a wave of innovations in areas such as visual realism, dent resistance, noise reduction and, of course, water resistance—all of which provide trade-up opportunities for floor covering retailers.

“Laminate is most certainly a hot category right now and we’ve been well positioned to take market share,” said Ted Rocha, executive vice president, SLCC Flooring, which also offers rigid core resilient flooring products. “No matter where I travel around the country, I continue to hear about the migration back to laminate. I credit the fact that laminates have caught up to the resilient category with the waterproof/water-resistant story. Also, the visuals have become so sophisticated and realistic, which is most meaningful to today’s consumer.”

Following are reports from specialty retailers who have benefitted from the category’s not-so-surprising resurgence over the past few years.

DeGraaf Interiors

The resilient flooring category has seen high, double-digit growth rates over the past five to six years, largely due to increased consumption of LVT/SPC products. The market share those sub-categories have seized from competing hard surfaces is well documented. But in some markets retailers have seen a shift. “We’re actually doing very well with laminates right now,” said Deb DeGraaf, co-owner of DeGraaf Interiors, Grand Rapids, Mich. “It’s more durable against scratching than LVP every day of the week. You tell it to somebody who has a dog running around the house and she says, ‘Oh, you better show me laminate then.’”

Independent Carpet One Floor & Home

At Independent Carpet One Floor & Home, Westland, Mich., the renewed interest in the laminate category is palpable. “The resurgence of laminate is great,” said Cathy Buchanan, co-owner and showroom manager. “It’s a more scratch-resistant, water-resistant product at a fabulous price to our customers.”

In particular, Buchanan cited increased sales of Mohawk- and Mannington-branded products. “Their visuals are amazing, and we trust them to provide a quality floor for our customers,” she said. “Our customers love the solid feeling underfoot and the quieter aspect that laminate provides in their home.”

Nebraska Furniture Mart

High-volume retailers are seeing an uptick in laminate sales amid supply constraints related to alternative options. “We’re doing exceptionally well with laminate right now,” said David Chambers, director of flooring, Nebraska Furniture Mart. “For those retailers that gave up on that category when the big box stores wanted to take it over, shame on them. That’s a great little business.”

Carpeting by Mike

Long known for their resistance to dents, the latest laminate flooring products have also made strides in areas dominated by rigid core, LVT and the like. “Waterproof laminates are among the leaders in our stores,” said Typhannie Watson, owner of Carpeting by Mike, Somerset, Wis. “The category has really made strides in the past few years.”