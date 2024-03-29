NALFA convenes for annual Spring Meeting

Washington, D.C.—NALFA recently concluded its highly anticipated annual Spring Meeting, hosted at NC State University, and facilitated by the Forest Biomaterials Department’s Hodges Wood Products Technical Services Lab, a lab/educational member of the association. The three-day event, which took place from March 11 to March 13, brought together leading laminate flooring manufacturing and accessory members from across the industry to deliberate on the future trajectory of the association and to delve into technical advancements shaping the laminate flooring sector. The success of the annual Spring Meeting, the organization said, underscores NALFA’s commitment to fostering collaboration, innovation and excellence within the laminate flooring sector.
“We are thrilled with the resounding success of this year’s Spring Meeting,” said Barbara June, president of NALFA. “The event provided a dynamic platform for stakeholders to come together, share knowledge and strategize on how best to propel the laminate flooring industry forward. The enthusiasm and dedication displayed by all participants underscore the collective commitment to driving innovation and excellence within our association.”
Representatives from Cali Floors; Classen Group; Kaindl Flooring GmbH; Kronospan USA; Mannington Mills Inc.; Mohawk Industries; Shaw Industries Group, Inc.; Swiss Krono USA; Framerica Corp.; MP Global Products; Pak-Lite, Inc. (PLI); Selit North America, Inc.; Torlys Inc.; Versatrim, Inc.; Zamma Corporation; Arauco NA; Arclin USA Inc.; Floor & Decor; and NC State University attended the committee and board meetings.
A highlight of the NALFA Spring Meeting was the presentation by Lee Phillips, representing Professional Testing Laboratory, on the rigorous testing protocols employed in the evaluation of laminate flooring. With expertise in quality assurance and product certification, Phillips shed light on the comprehensive testing methodologies utilized to assess the durability, safety and performance characteristics of laminate flooring materials. Attendees gained invaluable insights into the testing process, equipping them with the knowledge needed to uphold the highest standards of quality within the industry and bolster consumer confidence in laminate flooring products.