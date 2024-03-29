NALFA convenes for annual Spring Meeting

Washington, D.C.—NALFA recently concluded its highly anticipated annual Spring Meeting, hosted at NC State University, and facilitated by the Forest Biomaterials Department’s Hodges Wood Products Technical Services Lab, a lab/educational member of the association. The three-day event, which took place from March 11 to March 13, brought together leading laminate flooring manufacturing and accessory members from across the industry to deliberate on the future trajectory of the association and to delve into technical advancements shaping the laminate flooring sector. The success of the annual Spring Meeting, the organization said, underscores NALFA’s commitment to fostering collaboration, innovation and excellence within the laminate flooring sector.

“We are thrilled with the resounding success of this year’s Spring Meeting,” said Barbara June, president of NALFA. “The event provided a dynamic platform for stakeholders to come together, share knowledge and strategize on how best to propel the laminate flooring industry forward. The enthusiasm and dedication displayed by all participants underscore the collective commitment to driving innovation and excellence within our association.”