Fabrica: Venerable U.S. brand continues to flourish at 50

Fine-crafted products like Chez separate Fabrica from other mill brands, dealers say. “Fabrica never compromises when it comes to quality,” said Alex Roberts, CEO at Roberts Carpet & Fine Floors, Houston. “I asked how many times they shear Chez and the response was ‘as many times as necessary.’ Who doesn’t want to wake up in the morning and the first thing their foot touches are Chez … or Madonna, Seduction, St. Croix. And they all come in the widest variety of colors, and the color line makes me smile, ear to ear. Everything from tried-and-true neutrals to whimsical blues and pinks.”

In today’s market color is in many ways the great differentiator. To that end, Fabrica passes the litmus test with flying colors. Consider its Colorpoint tufting technology, which allows for crisp, clean patterns utilizing multiple yarn feeds.

Fabrica’s designers enhanced the capability of the Colorpoint tufting machines by blending yarns to create luster play and dye differential. The result? Striking patterns that wow deal- ers. “Fabrica offers the best color selection of any other mill in the industry, in my opinion,” said Brett Hemphill, owner of Hemphill’s Rugs & Carpets, Costa Mesa, Calif. “And their ability to offer custom color nylon carpet with low minimums is also a big plus. Look at their customer samples; the cut pile products have edges that are beveled. The samples are offered in a size that is meaningful for the end user.”

What also distinguishes Fabrica is its beck-dye process, which allows it to profitably manage very long color lines. “We are able to dye to order, whether we are making an 8-foot cut or a full 150-foot roll,” Nuckols said. “And the beck-dye process does a great job of getting full color penetration throughout the carpet, essentially eliminating side match problems. Because of our beck-dye process, our color lines are beautiful, and because of our beautiful color lines, Fabrica is a go-to brand for many interior designers.”

Fabrica is also the go-to brand for many flooring retailers, among them Isberian Rug Company, Poughkeepsie, N.Y., which does brisk business with Fabrica wool and nylon. “Fabrica is the type of brand that once someone has experienced it in their home, they love it so much that it is the only carpet they ever purchase again in the future,” said Taline Isberian Dirkes, president. “Fabrica is a leader in the flooring industry because the product is durable, the delivery is reliable and designs and colors are relevant.”