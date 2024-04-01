Fabrica: Venerable U.S. brand continues to flourish at 50

The Fabrica brand was founded 50 years ago in California with one singular objective in mind—creating a high-end broadloom carpet offering that was truly differentiated from everything else in the market. Over time, the brand promise became “Quality without compromise.” During the past five decades, Fabrica has remained true to that promise.
“Fabrica is decidedly positioned at the top of the residential nylon carpet market,” said T.M. Nuckols, president of the residential division of The Dixie Group, which counts Fabrica as one of its brands. “Our design, styling and constructions are unmatched. We have made significant investments in raw materials and manufacturing technologies. These investments and continuation of the ‘Quality without Compromise’ mindset have allowed us to stay on top of the market.”
Along its journey Fabrica has earned accolades from scores of influential flooring retailers who are enthusiastic in their praise of the venerable brand. “They make carpet the way it should be made—high quality, styling, texture and designs,” said Phil Koufidakis, president of Baker Bros., Phoenix. “We proudly tell our clients it is simply the best carpet made. Fabrica has been able to maintain their core competency of incredibly beautiful carpet and yet add some additional value. They understand their customer and work from the customer perspective backward rather than machines forward.”
From a product standpoint, Fabrica uses nylon 6,6, nylon 6 and some unique specialty fibers, all of which have allowed the brand to deliver very durable carpets for unique styling and long-lasting beauty. “Fabrica has used all these fibers to create a library of yarns that allows us to design and create the most beautiful carpets in the industry,” Nuckols explained. “To this day, we use a very fine-count spun nylon for products like Chez, which has more ends per square inch than fine Persian rugs.”
Fine-crafted products like Chez separate Fabrica from other mill brands, dealers say. “Fabrica never compromises when it comes to quality,” said Alex Roberts, CEO at Roberts Carpet & Fine Floors, Houston. “I asked how many times they shear Chez and the response was ‘as many times as necessary.’ Who doesn’t want to wake up in the morning and the first thing their foot touches are Chez … or Madonna, Seduction, St. Croix. And they all come in the widest variety of colors, and the color line makes me smile, ear to ear. Everything from tried-and-true neutrals to whimsical blues and pinks.”
In today’s market color is in many ways the great differentiator. To that end, Fabrica passes the litmus test with flying colors. Consider its Colorpoint tufting technology, which allows for crisp, clean patterns utilizing multiple yarn feeds.
Fabrica’s designers enhanced the capability of the Colorpoint tufting machines by blending yarns to create luster play and dye differential. The result? Striking patterns that wow deal- ers. “Fabrica offers the best color selection of any other mill in the industry, in my opinion,” said Brett Hemphill, owner of Hemphill’s Rugs & Carpets, Costa Mesa, Calif. “And their ability to offer custom color nylon carpet with low minimums is also a big plus. Look at their customer samples; the cut pile products have edges that are beveled. The samples are offered in a size that is meaningful for the end user.”
What also distinguishes Fabrica is its beck-dye process, which allows it to profitably manage very long color lines. “We are able to dye to order, whether we are making an 8-foot cut or a full 150-foot roll,” Nuckols said. “And the beck-dye process does a great job of getting full color penetration throughout the carpet, essentially eliminating side match problems. Because of our beck-dye process, our color lines are beautiful, and because of our beautiful color lines, Fabrica is a go-to brand for many interior designers.”
Fabrica is also the go-to brand for many flooring retailers, among them Isberian Rug Company, Poughkeepsie, N.Y., which does brisk business with Fabrica wool and nylon. “Fabrica is the type of brand that once someone has experienced it in their home, they love it so much that it is the only carpet they ever purchase again in the future,” said Taline Isberian Dirkes, president. “Fabrica is a leader in the flooring industry because the product is durable, the delivery is reliable and designs and colors are relevant.”
Susan Hadinger, president of Naples, Fla.-based Hadinger Flooring, added, “Fabrica is our go-to for beautiful crisp colors and cutting-edge design. Their reputation for fine craftsmanship sets them apart. The brand continues to evolve as it stays on trend and maintains high quality design and construction.”
Knowledgeable sales force
A key component of Fabrica’s success and continued relevance over five decades has been an excellent sales force that understands the high-end retail and designer markets very well. As Nuckols explained, “They have established key customer relationships in their respective territories, which gets them in the discussion for many unique opportunities, including custom projects. And they don’t just sell their products, they romance them. They understand the intricate details of how their products are constructed. What yarns are used, how many times they are sheared (15-plus times for some styles) and how beck dyeing creates the best quality color in the carpet industry.”
For some dealers, it’s that knowledge and customer service that wins the day. “Without hesitation what stands out about Fabrica has to be their dedica- tion to customer service,” said Matt Wien, partner with Marshall Flooring, Mayfield Heights, Ohio. “Every team member at Fabrica—from the sample department, custom color/rugs department, order department and their local reps—are empowered to make Fabrica one of our most valued partners.”
To this day, TDG’s investment in raw materials, manufacturing technology and product differentiation has allowed Fabrica to thrive as a leading high-end residential carpet manufacturer, according to Nuckols. In 2022, TDG launched Décor by Fabrica as a major refresh and update to its Fabrica wool collection. With this refresh, the mill has added many new types of products, including round-wire wiltons, hand-tufted and hand-loomed constructions. “This expansion is delivering strong growth and has placed Fabrica in the consideration set for projects it would never have been part of previously,” Nuckols said.
Hard surface gains
With the ongoing shift from carpet to hard surface over the past 10-15 years, TDG made the decision to enter the hard surface segment in 2017. Through the end of 2023, it had grown its hard surface category to become nearly 20% of TDG’s total volume. “We started with WPC in Masland and DH Floors, but we also wanted to find a way to include our Fabrica team in the hard surface segment,” Nuckols said. “So, in 2019, we stepped into the high-end wood category, and it has been a great fit for our Fabrica brand and our sales team. Consistent with the Fabrica approach to the market, we offer selective distribution, high-end visuals and colors and high-quality products. And our customer base has responded— our Fabrica wood program has grown by double digits every year since its launch.”