Dixie’s TruCor gets ‘Refined’

The TruCor brand from The Dixie Group is solely focused on providing its retail partners with the best waterproof flooring in the market. With that lofty goal in mind, the company recently unleashed its new TruCor Refined flooring with a bevy of new benefits for today’s retail store owner—and a rather unique, PVC-free construction.

“We’ve all been looking for that new lightning in a bottle to try to capture something unique, innovative, something that solves problems that other floors have,” said Jamann Stepp, vice president hard surfaces, The Dixie Group. “I truly feel this mineral fiber core is it, and I’m very bullish on this.”

How it works: TruCor Refined utilizes the best of both worlds in that it consists of a waterproof mineral fiber core chassis—consistent with rigid core constructions—and merges it with melamine resin decors, embossing in register, superb indent, stain and scratch resistance—reminiscent of traditional laminate offerings. What the product is not, Stepp assured, is a magnesium oxide core—something that has been having issues in the field once installed, he noted.

“It’s not going to supplant WPC and SPC and it’s not going to kill laminate,” Stepp noted. “I think it’s just going to be another opportunity for that right consumer that really wants the best of both worlds. If it’s features and benefits are properly explained to the consumer, I think it will do well.”

Specialty flooring retailers who took a shot on the new product say they are already loving it—and selling jobs to boot. “We were introduced a couple months ago when we got a display in our showroom,” explained Sarah Saltee, showroom manager, ProSource Northern Colorado. “I thought it looked amazingly realistic—really nice colors, really beefy looking product, quality. We have actually sold some already. The install hasn’t happened, but the customer that we sold it to was in the market for a different type of product. She loved the look of this so much, and once we discovered what her true needs were, we knew this was a better route for her to go.”

Glen Scher, owner, Carpets to Go, Howell, N.J., has already sold several jobs that include TruCor Refined. “The customer really likes it,” he said. “They like that it’s not as rustic or reclaimed as most of the waterproof [vinyl] floors out there. And it’s very hard to find that clean look in the colors [our customers] are looking for [in our market], other than in hardwood. I think the colors are more of the colors of today—the visuals are on target.”

Being waterproof—even able to be installed in wet areas like bathrooms—is a major draw for some dealers. “This is 100% waterproof, so you can actually install it in bathrooms, which isn’t always the case,” Saltee explained. “Similar products are water resistant, but they don’t recommend them being installed in those wet, wet areas. So that really sets us apart. The majority of our customers are looking for a combo of a really natural look and a really durable product. So, this checked both those boxes because it’s very realistic looking but also holds up beautifully to wear, to water, all those things that tend to ruin flooring. This is a product that I would use in my own home.”

According to Scher, the ease of installation is also a big draw for his installers, who find it easier to work with than its alternatives. “For example, you don’t have to do as much subfloor prep as you would with, let’s say, a vinyl planking. So, I think it’s a great value.”

Saltee agreed, noting, “It is a floating floor, so we tend to like that method of installation. And it comes with the different moldings, which is really nice. That’s not always the case with this type of product. Sometimes you will struggle to find something that matches. A supplier will have something that coordinates, but it’s really not a good match.”

Both dealers also note the ease of which The Dixie Group makes doing business, offering support—whether via merchandising or customer service—when needed. “The display is a really nice, user-friendly display—just clean and easy to see the boards,” Saltee explained. “The boards are easy to take off the display, too—people always enjoy working with a display that they can actually maneuver. And we’ve always just had wonderful support in terms of our representation from Dixie. That is a huge benefit because we know they’re going to back us up and they’re going to look out for the customer. So, it makes working with them a no-brainer.”

Scher said his interactions with the company are equally as pleasant and help make the decision to take on new products easy. “They don’t just drop products here and forget about me,” he said. “At the end of the day, we sell floor covering but we’re all in the customer service business, so if we get great customer service, that’s what drives me to sell that product.”