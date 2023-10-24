Broadlume unveils Digital Retailing: A seamless shopping experience 

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsBroadlume unveils Digital Retailing: A seamless shopping experience 

digital retailingNew York—Broadlume, a leader in flooring technology, announced the launch of its Digital Retailing program. This new program aims to bridge the technological gap between manufacturers and retailers, improving how they work together to sell flooring. Simply, Digital Retailing is technology that enables shoppers to complete most of the transaction online and finalize it in a showroom.

The flooring industry has fallen behind similar industries due to a lack of technology and alignment between manufacturers and retailers, according to Broadlume. Digital Retailing provides the solution by offering customers a shopping experience where they can easily discover products, seamlessly communicate with a store and navigate the buying process without friction. This new floor buying experience provides significant benefits for both manufacturers and retailers.

Manufacturers who participate in the Digital Retailing program see a significant increase in their brand awareness, product sampling and customer engagement, according to Broadlume.

For retailers, Digital Retailing has the potential to fundamentally change how they run their businesses. By allowing customers to learn about products online, visualize them in their homes and order product samples directly to their doorstep, retailers are poised to achieve higher close rates and an increase in sales as they engage with knowledgeable, ready-to-buy shoppers.

With Digital Retailing, informed shoppers are 5.4x more likely to submit a lead online, according to Broadlume. Thousands of Broadlume retailers who’ve received early access to the Digital Retailing program are already reaping the rewards.

“Customers like to shop in their underwear or on weekends, and we’ve seen leads come in at 7 or 8 o’clock at night,” said Josh Crossgrove, Head of Sales at Simplified Flooring. “One of those leads came through our website, used our Digital Retailing tools, and it resulted in a $26,000 sale. She came into the store just one time.”

Every customer interaction will live inside Broadlume’s DealerHQ. Retailers can easily view the most visualized products, track the delivery of sample orders and view every essential data point within the shopping journey. The program allows retailers to exponentially improve how they operate their stores.

digital retailingFor the industry, this announcement arrives at a crucial moment, given the challenging economic outlook, rising customer expectations and the need for retailers to achieve more with limited resources; maximizing every new sales opportunity is essential. “Digital Retailing isn’t just the technology that Broadlume provides to retailers,” said Todd Saunders, CEO of Broadlume. “It’s the shopping experience as a result of these incredibly rich integrations between a retailer’s business and the manufacturer’s products. The manufacturers we’ve partnered with to launch Digital Retailing represents an unprecedented investment toward helping independent retailers transform the customer experience and a better way to operate and scale their businesses.”

As of today, Mohawk, Belknap-Haines, The Dixie Group (Masland, TruCor, DH Floors and Fabrica), Hallmark Floors, Stark and Raskin Industries have committed to providing the program to their aligned retailers, with more manufacturers to be announced shortly.

Previous article
Dixie’s TruCor gets ‘Refined’
Next article
Versatrim highlights Quick Ship Program

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Commercial

Interface introduces Past Forward carpet line

FCNews Staff - 0
Atlanta—Interface unveiled its newest carpet tile collection, Past Forward, offering new modern classics inspired by decades of iconic design. Available globally, the collection celebrates...
Read more
News

Tile of Spain releases annual Quick Ship Collection

FCNews Staff - 0
Miami, Fla.—Tile of Spain, the international brand representing more than 100 ceramic tile manufacturers, announced the annual release of the U.S. Quick Ship Collection....
Read more
Featured Post

Single-family starts post unexpected gain in September

FCNews Staff - 0
Washington, D.C.—Despite elevated mortgage rates averaging above 7%, single-family starts posted a solid gain in September as more buyers are turning to new homes...
Read more
Featured Post

Lack of resale boosts new home sales in September

FCNews Staff - 0
Washington, D.C.—Despite mortgage rates that are at a 23-year high, new home sales posted a double-digit percentage gain in September because of a lack...
Read more
Featured Post

Mohawk, Plastic Bank fight waste, poverty

Reginald Tucker - 0
Monterey, Calif.—Mohawk, a leader in the field of environmental stewardship, has formed a partnership with Plastic Bank—a social enterprise empowering communities around the world...
Read more
News

NWFA completes 72nd home with Gary Sinise Foundation

FCNews Staff - 0
Savannah, Ga.—The National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA) has provided flooring for its 72nd home in support of the Gary Sinise Foundation R.I.S.E. program (Restoring...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X