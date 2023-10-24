Versatrim highlights Quick Ship Program

Henderson, N.C.—Versatrim’s Quick Ship Program offers 60 quick ship colors in seven trim profiles, ready to ship the next business day.

“We value your business and continued loyalty and would like the opportunity to introduce our Quick Ship Program to you,” the company said.

Versatrim offers seven trim profiles in 60 stock colors ready to ship next business day with no minimums:

SlimTrim 3-in1 Molding

VersaEdge (PVC)

T-Molding (MDF)

Reducer (MDF)

End Cap (MDF)

Quarter Round (MDF)

Wall Base

All moldings are 94 inches (7-foot x 10 inches) long. This program offers Versatrim’s lowest price point, and the company provides online installation instruction, saving both time and money. The company’s goal is to make sure customers get a high-quality product at a reasonable price in a quick production time.

To view all of the colors available on Versatrim’s new online store, visit here.