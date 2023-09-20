Versatrim launches new e-commerce website

Henderson, N.C.—In its 25 years in business, Versatrim has seen many changes— especially in technology. However, one thing has remained the same; Versatrim is focused on delivering quality products, superior service and value to its customers. In that tradition and reputation, Versatrim has launched its new e-commerce website.

“We are excited to launch our new e-commerce website,” said Keith Medick, president and CEO of Versatrim. “The new website is a significant investment in our future and will allow us to better serve our customers. We understand our customers have choices when it comes to purchasing floor moldings and trims, and we want to provide the best products and the best service to our customers so that there really isn’t a better choice than Versatrim. Updating our online shopping experience was a necessary step in continuing to provide excellent service to our customers. We hope you enjoy our new look!”

During the redesign process, Versatrim’s goal was to create a more valuable, user-centric and responsive resource across all platforms and devices. This began earlier this year when Versatrim launched a new mobile-friendly website. The company has now focused efforts on making the online shopping site navigation more intuitive for their customers to learn and locate valuable information about Veratrim’s products and services for their customers’ applications.

The new robust Versatrim shopping site offers a number of new features, including: