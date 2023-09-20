Waterproof innovations take center stage

Today’s flooring retailer is awash with options when it comes to waterproof flooring—a bona fide flooring category as retailers continue to tout the product as a major draw for flooring buyers in 2023. However, not all products are created equal and only those complete with next-level innovations will find homes at specialty retail stores. Luckily for dealers, innovation in waterproof technology has come flooding in this year.

Following are 2023’s waterproof flooring innovations from today’s top flooring suppliers.

Bruce (AHF): Comfortstone

AHF Products’ Bruce brand recently introduced its Comfortstone engineered stone tile, featuring the look of natural stone and ceramic. Like stone and ceramic, Comfortstone is incredibly beautiful and durable, but is also designed to be warmer to the touch and more comfortable underfoot versus traditional tile. Plus, the waterproof tiles feature an easy-to-clean surface, which repels stains. Since it is waterproof, Bruce Comfortstone is ideal for kitchens, bathrooms, basements, laundry rooms and other high-moisture areas. Comfortstone offers high performance, an affordable price point, strong aesthetics and American manufacturing.

Classen: Uberwood

Uberwood rigid core flooring is an all-new, stylish and environmentally friendly flooring that combines the best features of traditional flooring with the most innovative technological developments. By achieving usage class 33 and abrasion class 5, the flooring is suitable for all areas of application. The patented megaloc-aqua-protect installation system guarantees that the floor is waterproof for up to one week.

SLCC: Pacific Vineyards

SLCC has a lineup of waterproof products in categories ranging from SPC, WPC and laminate. Its latest 100% waterproof laminate collection, Pacific Vineyards, has a brand-new five color update about to hit dealers this month. Pacific Vineyards’ original five colors were digitally scanned from one of SLCC’s most popular engineered wood lines. These colors are clean, sophisticated and they capture the essence of a real European oak through high precision EIR (embossed in register).

Shaw Floors: Pet Perfect

Shaw Floors’ Pet Perfect Mineral Core is the ultimate solution for pet owners seeking waterproof hard surface flooring. Crafted with a mineral core, it offers dimensionally stable waterproofing, effectively addressing pet-related concerns like stains and soiling. Additionally, its outstanding resistance to moisture allows for steam mopping, providing homeowners with a powerful tool to keep their floors clean, removing dirt, debris, and bacteria brought in by their pets.

Happy Feet: Regency

Happy Feet’s latest LVP, Regency, is superior due to its Stabilicor Core and will not absorb moisture. It also has an angle/angle locking system, which creates a tight seam that prevents water from seeping through the seams and damaging the core. Another plus for Regency regarding moisture mitigation is the attached EVA pad, which is resistant to water, mold and mildew. Because of this pad the product is very durable and can withstand heavy foot traffic without compressing or losing its shape. In addition, the pad helps to reduce noise transmission because it absorbs sound and provides substantial cushioning properties.

Wellmade: HDPC/SPC Manorwood

Wellmade’s patented HDPC/SPC features a closed cell construction and increased density; telegraphing is eliminated while the product remains pliable for easy “out-of-the-box” installation, without acclimation. Wellmade’s innovative co-extrusion process enhances dimensional stability and further guarantees waterproof performance. Produced in Wellmade’s Carterville manufacturing facility, premium HDPC/SPC vinyl plank measures .24 x 9.13 x 60 and features high-definition visuals with embossed textures and painted bevels for the ultimate in realism.

Bella Flooring Group: Northshore

Bella has reimagined its Northshore line of SPC with the addition of two new innovations: waterproofing and size. Redesigned, the line features 12 x 24, completely waterproof planks with a premium IXP backing and i4F locking system. From cut stone to woven texture, North Shore is available in six colors. It also features a 5.5mm thickness and 22-mil wear layer.

Urban: TheBLVD

Urbanfloor introduced the new European-crafted laminate collection, TheBLVD with advanced water resistance that ensures unparalleled durability. The collection boasts an exceptional locking system that tightly seals out dust and moisture. Its reusable tongue-and-groove design allows for easy dismantling without wear, enabling quick, error-free corrections or single-plank replacements. This collection is further distinguished by prominently featured, state-of-the-art EIR technology, seamlessly aligning texture with decor patterns, resulting in an exceptional level of authenticity and some of the most exquisite aesthetics available in the market today.

Karndean: Van Gogh/Knight Tile

Karndean’s Van Gogh collection is fully waterproof and now includes nine new colorways, bringing the total to 26—all available in both glue-down and rigid core constructions. The company also released new design-forward chevron planks within its 12-mil, waterproof Knight Tile collection. Available in two designs—Pale Limed Oak and Mid Limed Oak—the 48 x 9 chevron planks make it easy to incorporate a chevron pattern without the extra time needed to make cuts on site. For an even faster installation, the chevron designs are available in rigid core, too.

Republic: Hydroelasticity

For Republic’s latest launch of waterproof laminate floors, it created a new breed of laminate core and borrowed the name and properties using the term Hydroelasticity.

Hydroelasticity describes the interaction between fluids and elastic structures. With flooring, the industry’s primary goal—after design—is durability and water resistance. Combined with an extremely low swelling rate and infused resins to block moisture and water for 180 hours, the end result is top-of-its-class water resistant laminate core.

A couple of Republic’s main goals for manufacturing its newest laminate products were seam integrity, which relates to the seams and joints of waterproof flooring. An excellent waterproof flooring system should maintain its seal even when subjected to standing water for a period of a few days.

Välinge: 5G Dry

Välinge’s leakproof 5G Dry installation system is a watertight update of its renowned 5G Fold Down. Thanks to the leakproof joint, liquids are successfully blocked from seeping through the seams of the floor and the high-level of waterproofness is achieved without needing to add coating or chemicals, neither in production nor on the finished product.

Used on resilient options 5G Dry creates a truly waterproof floor and on laminate or wood products it significantly enhances the longevity. All alternatives mean flooring with easy installation, robustness, versatility and durability and exceptional abilities to withstand even the more chaotic parts of everyday life. 5G Dry is also compatible with Välinge’s brand-new 5G Cross technology.

Lions Floor: Comfort Heights

Distinguishing itself from traditional laminate flooring, Lions Floor’s Comfort Heights waterproof laminate is engineered to defy warping, swelling, or buckling when exposed to water or moisture. With its proven water resistance micro painted bevel, waxed joints, and AC4 level scratch resistance, Lions Floor laminate flooring is specifically engineered to withstand heavy foot traffic and endure the wear and tear of daily life, ensuring long-lasting performance without the need for replacement. Additionally, our 100% waterproof laminate surface with water resistant core is designed to withstand even the most extreme moisture conditions, making it perfect for installation in high-moisture areas such as kitchens, bathrooms, laundry rooms and basements.

Cali: Shorebreak

The new NALFA-certified CALI Laminate Shorebreak collection (launching in mid-September) offers CALI’s SurfWax Seal waterproof capabilities in a unique tile format that captures the beauty of marble and slate. The result is an easy-to-install, durable, cost-effective alternative to actual stone – perfect for upgrading kitchens, bathrooms, and beyond. Shorebreak’s innovative surface is 100% waterproof, AC4 scratch resistant, and textured to feel like a warmer version of stone. Tiles are shielded with a protective SeaCliff Defense surface with unmatched durability. The collection also incorporates a high-density wood core with water protection technology, ensuring superior performance in the face of moisture and everyday wear. This approach produces an ideal option for areas that demand luxury looks and steadfast reliability.

COREtec: Scratchless

COREtec invented The Original 100% waterproof floor. So, of course, the brand’s new Scratchless collection is 100% waterproof, kidproof, petproof. However, that’s not the most notable aspect of this PVC-free collection. What is? Scratch resistance — a claim that’s backed by a 30-year residential scratch warranty.

What does this mean for you? New revenue opportunities. Scratchless boasts the waterproof performance of WPC/SPC with scratch resistance that rivals laminate — benefits homeowners are most willing to pay for. It also includes bells and whistles like E.I.R., enhanced bevels and extended pattern repeats. Don’t be fooled by imitators. Only COREtec drives true differentiation for your business.

Deco: Hydrostop​

Backed with a FloorScore certification, HydroStop luxury vinyl planks are built around a water-resistant composite core that can be easily installed without swelling or expanding like other floors in wet conditions. Scratch resistant, each plank is composed of 100% virgin materials featuring a contemporary but modern wood style design. The planks have a 20-mil wear layer that is tough enough for commercial traffic. Micro-beveled edges and advanced embossed textures with high-definition printing techniques capture and give the hyper-realistic sense of the natural wood look. Built-in UV protection also keeps flooring looking beautiful and prevents color fading.

Lux: Royal Oaks

In 2023, Lux Flooring introduced Royal Oaks, its new luxury EIR (embossed-in-register) line that is 22-mil with an 8mm overall thickness. The line is unique due to the Diamond Dust coating on the wear layer and the embossing that aligns with the wood grain printed on each plank. This line also comes with a sleek square flush stair nose. The collection has received an overwhelming response and even contributed to the company’s growth this year. After many customer requests, Lux will be debuting a waterproof laminate line at Surfaces 2024.

Eternity Floors: Proof XL

Introduced in 2023, the new Proof XL waterproof performance laminate by Eternity (seen here) features an overall solid thickness of 12mm, 9-inch width, 6-foot extra long planks, innovative waterproof performance, AC4EVERPLUS superior scratch resistance, TruEmbossed wood textures and ultra-low sheen. Hyperion XXL, also a waterproof laminate, was also launched this year and is already available at specialty flooring retail stores. This unique line features 7 ½-foot, 5-foot and 2 ½-foot random length planks, overall solid thickness of 12mm, 9-inch width, AC4EVERPLUS superior scratch resistance, TruEmbossed wood textures and ultra-low sheen. Additional colors coming soon for 2024.

Johnson Hardwood: Bella Vista

Johnson Hardwood’s Bella Vista Series is designed to be the focal point of a beautiful home, offering both durability and elegance. Its WaterShield High Performance Core, combined with Välinge Innovation’s 5G Dry and an AC5 rating ensure resistance to topical water, scratches, and stains, making it suitable for use not only in residential settings but also in light to medium commercial spaces. The leak-proof 5G Dry is an innovative flooring fold-down installation system with an added watertight joint preventing liquids from seeping through the seams and damaging the sub-floor. The result is zero-leakage and “no need to worry” flooring experience!

The Bella Vista Series offers a diverse range of twelve colors, from light tans to dark taupes, which encompass the natural hues found in European Oak. This wide color selection allows homeowners to find the perfect match for their desired aesthetic. The collection strikes a balance between sophisticated style and superior strength, making it suitable for various design preferences.

AxisCore: Anthem

Made in the USA with superior durability and authentic wood visuals, the Anthem Collection offers great value at an affordable price. Anthem features realistic cathedral embossing with three distinct grain patterns on each plank—mirroring the exceptional graining of premium, cathedral-sawn hardwood. A new Unilin Uniclick locking system allows for faster installation. Each 7-inch-wide plank is protected with anti-microbial technology and a robust 20-mil wear layer. With the Anthem Collection, you can take pride in an American-made, high-quality vinyl flooring crafted to stand the test of time.

MSI: Lanston Oak

MSI’s Smithcliffs Lanston Oak is a hybrid rigid core flooring featuring a blend of oaky beige and warm hues, accentuated by subtle knots and grains, delivering an authentic wood appearance. At a generous size of 7.7 x 48, Lanston Oak boasts DryLuxe waterproof technology, setting a new standard for waterproof flooring solutions. This patent-pending Dryluxe technology ensures the flooring remains waterproof against life’s everyday spills and accidents. Lanston Oak also takes the lead in durability with its 20-mil equivalent wear rating.

Provenza: MaxCore

Provenza MaxCore offers advanced construction that resists stains, mold and mildew with an enhanced protective wear layer designed to handle everyday living.

The MaxCore™ New Wave collection features exclusive high-definition 12 pattern repeat visuals — hand-selected from Provenza Floors’ most popular, best-selling hardwood collections. The New Wave collection offers your customers luxurious wide and longer planks, ultra-realistic hardwood visuals, in modern colors that exceed their aesthetic demands, and performance needs. Its SPC rigid core construction is made with a solid polymer core. This waterproof core is super dense, resists dents and scratches and is ideal for commercial, retail, and residential use.

Karastan: BellaLuxe Waterproof Wood

BelleLuxe Waterproof Wood features WetProtect and includes three superior benefits: Precision milling and patented Uniclic technology are said to provide the tightest locking system of any hard surface flooring; a proprietary waterproof finish repels water away from the joints and traps moisture on the surface; and the line includes a lifetime surface and subfloor warranty. Featuring Signature Technology, each plank captures the beauty of natural hardwood with artistic precision, featuring 64 layers of textured detail with 4X the resolution and over 1,000 color variations.

BHW: Cayman

BHW Floors spent countless lab hours creating the perfect finish for its waterproof vinyl floors. After several years, the development of Aluminer+ debuts with the Cayman collection. This enhanced finish is a proprietary combination of aluminum oxide and silicon carbide blended together and applied to each plank’s hefty 28-mil wear layer. BHW Floors’ Aluminer+ finish has a 10% sheen and unmatched clarity, showcasing the high-resolution décor. The Cayman collection is a high-performing, worry-free flooring that boasts 100% waterproof functionality and maximum durability and suits any customer’s tastes or needs.

Hallmark: Courtier

Hallmark’s Courtier collection received color updates in 2023. Inspired by Hallmark Floors’ exclusive Serenity Series, a line of clean grade hardwood, eight new colors were recently added to the collection. These 9-inch-wide vinyl planks are meticulously crafted to replicate the pristine charm of cleaner grade hardwood, delivering the authentic look and noticeable texture of real wood. Experience the blend of style and substance with these SPC rigid core planks, ensuring lasting durability and resilience.

Unilin: Unicoat

Unicoat provides a cost-effective solution for obtaining high-quality waterproof features in wood-based floors. During production, the protective coating is precisely applied to the edges of an otherwise unchanged wood-based core board. As a result, the panels create a fully sealed surface when locked together and traps moisture on the surface of the floor, where it can either evaporate naturally or be easily cleaned off. Not only does Unicoat safeguard your floors from leaks between joints, but it also prevents swelling of the edges and discoloration of the wooden top layer.