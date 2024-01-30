Jufeng, i4F partner on laminate technologies

Las Vegas—Jufeng (Vietnam Jufeng New Materials Co., Ltd.) has signed two i4F license agreements for use of i4F technologies on its laminate flooring. Jufeng said it selected i4F’s drop-lock technologies for faster and easier installation as well as AquaProtect—i4F’s water-resistant process technology for laminate. These new agreements are playing a major role in the implementation of Jufeng’s strategy to launch its laminate flooring as a mass market offering.

“We are delighted to welcome Jufeng into the world of i4F,” said John Rietveldt, i4F’s CEO. “Our pioneering drop-lock installation solutions, coupled with AquaProtect’s unparalleled defense against water swelling, reaffirm laminate’s resurgence into the mainstream market.”

Jufeng, based in Vietnam, is a major manufacturer of modular flooring products in the laminate market. Mass production is planned to start in Q1 2024. “Jufeng is boldly embracing the future of laminate flooring by selecting i4F’s drop-lock and AquaProtect technologies as pivotal differentiators,” said Fang Qing Hua, general manager of Jufeng. “i4F’s advanced impregnation technology is a game-changer as it sets a new standard for laminate flooring by addressing a common concern—water damage!”

Used on billions of square feet of flooring each year, i4F drop-lock technologies deliver superior water-resistant flooring installation systems. Thirty percent faster to install than traditional angle/angle, according to the company, i4F drop-lock technologies are suitable for existing high-speed production. They are also designed to eliminate the need for inserts meaning faster installation, lower costs, fewer materials and a lower carbon footprint.

i4F AquaProtect is a high-precision, resource-saving impregnation technology protecting laminate-core HDF boards from water swell by up to 75%. The technology applies a hydrophobic impregnation agent, avoiding unnecessary overspray and seals the joint edges of both V-grooved and non-V-grooved laminate panels.

“With this technology, our laminate products will be easy to install and provide exceptional resistance to water swell,” Hua said. “Jufeng already manages some of the world’s largest bamboo, WPC and SPC flooring factories, and now we are on our way to running one of the largest laminate manufacturing locations in the industry today.”