QFloors unveils Installer View for installers

Las Vegas—A new QFloors product called Installer View is enabling easier communication between dealers and their installation teams.

Installer View is the latest tool available within QFloors’ existing suite of business management software products, focused on streamlining operations for flooring dealers. Released officially during TISE 2024, the product enables installers to view their schedules and all of the corresponding details via their phones and any other device. Installers can check schedules, job locations, materials and more.

“Our customers are really excited about this practical tool,” said QFloors president, Chad Ogden. “It’s very user-friendly, and will make it really quick and easy for installers to check their schedules and get information about their different jobs.”

Creating added excitement is the fact that QFloors customers who are actively using QPay credit card processing can get Installer View at no cost. Otherwise, customers will pay a monthly cost for the service. Cost depends upon the number of installers a dealer has utilizing the product, but starts at $100/month for up to 10 installers.

QPay, the company’s proprietary payment system that was launched in 2022. The system facilitates easier collection of payment from customers, including big-ticket purchases. “We were relying on outside partners and running into issues,” Ogden said. “We decided that we would create our own payments company where we could control the customer support and not have to rely on other people to support our customers, where we could control the pricing, where we could control the technologies were being used. And since we’ve taken that in-house we’ve been able to service our customers better.”

QPay customers are first in line to be set up, but the product is available to all QFloors customers now.