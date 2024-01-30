Mercury Mosaics releases Rise pattern

Minneapolis, Minn.—Mercury Mosaics, a maker of bespoke, handcrafted ceramic tiles known for its fusion of artistry and craftsmanship, has introduced its latest tile collection: the Rise pattern. This innovative design takes the familiar geometry of the classic subway tile and introduces an edge that aims to be both contemporary and timeless.

“Our entrepreneurial spirit is deeply ingrained in the Rise pattern,” said Mercury Mosaics founder, Mercedes Austin. “It embodies our ‘Never Give Up’ mindset and is a testament to creation, ambition and the pursuit of excellence. Every space it graces silently urges its inhabitants: Rise.”

For Mercury Mosaics, color is an expression, setting the tone of a space. The Rise pattern, with its hand-painted hues, offers a palette ranging from lively to serene with its four house blends—Blush & Ivy, Onyx, Denim and Pumpkin Spice. For the adventurous artist at heart, the company also offer its ‘Blends by You’ program, allowing for full color customization.