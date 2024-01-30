FloorFolio Industries names John Truitt president

Edison, N.J.—FloorFolio Industries has appointed a new president, John W. Truitt.

“At its core, FloorFolio was formed by creating true partnerships and a commitment to manufacturing products that reflect quality and innovation above all else,” stated Michael Freedman, chairman and CEO. “I am proud to say that I have entrusted John to support me in that effort of FloorFolio’s 17-year long journey. As president, John will continue to lead us forward with our mission and values at the forefront. He served numerous positions in our organization, so his leadership and advisory roles are cemented in FloorFolio’s history.”

Truitt has been in the flooring industry for over 20 years, and previously served a senior role at FloorFolio where he supervised the sales team and customer relations. Truitt has been in the commercial flooring industry and polymer manufacturing business for over 30 years with key leadership roles in finance, sales and marketing. Truitt will share responsibility for the growth and development of FloorFolio alongside Michael Freedman. He will work with the team to provide a solid foundation in leadership and continue this momentum as president.

“I am honored to lead this organization in this exciting new era,” Truitt said. “FloorFolio is an incredible company that is respected in the industry not just because of our great products, but because of the amazing partners, customers, and team members that have made this company what it is today.”