FloorFolio Industries names John Truitt president

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsFloorFolio Industries names John Truitt president

TruittEdison, N.J.—FloorFolio Industries has appointed a new president, John W. Truitt.

“At its core, FloorFolio was formed by creating true partnerships and a commitment to manufacturing products that reflect quality and innovation above all else,” stated Michael Freedman, chairman and CEO. “I am proud to say that I have entrusted John to support me in that effort of FloorFolio’s 17-year long journey. As president, John will continue to lead us forward with our mission and values at the forefront. He served numerous positions in our organization, so his leadership and advisory roles are cemented in FloorFolio’s history.”

Truitt has been in the flooring industry for over 20 years, and previously served a senior role at FloorFolio where he supervised the sales team and customer relations. Truitt has been in the commercial flooring industry and polymer manufacturing business for over 30 years with key leadership roles in finance, sales and marketing. Truitt will share responsibility for the growth and development of FloorFolio alongside Michael Freedman. He will work with the team to provide a solid foundation in leadership and continue this momentum as president.

“I am honored to lead this organization in this exciting new era,” Truitt said. “FloorFolio is an incredible company that is respected in the industry not just because of our great products, but because of the amazing partners, customers, and team members that have made this company what it is today.”

Previous article
‘Tuesday Tips:’ Navigating a claim
Next article
Mercury Mosaics releases Rise pattern

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

Karndean Designflooring unveils new Art Select designs

FCNews Staff - 0
Export, Penn.—With new wood- and stone-inspired looks for its high-end Art Select collection, Karndean Designflooring aims to set the standard for premium luxury vinyl...
Read more
Carpet

Thrive matter nylon 6 receives material health certificate

FCNews Staff - 0
Bristol, Va.—Thrive matter nylon 6 fiber has achieved a C2C Certified Material Health Certificate at Silver and Gold levels, as verified by the Cradle...
Read more
Videos

FCNews Live at TISE 2024: Tarkett Home

FCNews Staff - 0
https://youtu.be/uK9AGtGnrFo FCNews Live is here in Las Vegas with Jason Surratt to discuss what's new at the Tarkett Home booth at TISE 2024!
Read more
Videos

FCNews Live at TISE 2024: Innovative Flooring Supply

FCNews Staff - 0
https://youtu.be/i0H8qPdReI0 FCNews Live is here in Las Vegas with Bill Friend to discuss what's new at the Innovative Flooring Supply booth at TISE 2024!
Read more
Videos

FCNews Live at TISE 2024: Inhaus

FCNews Staff - 0
https://youtu.be/Fd6zwDEsxTY FCNews Live is here in Las Vegas with Derek Welbourn to discuss what's new at the Inhaus booth at TISE 2024!
Read more
Videos

FCNews Live at TISE 2024: Engineered Floors

FCNews Staff - 0
https://youtu.be/z-ALKPFraD8 FCNews Live is here in Las Vegas with Shawn Mehr to discuss what's new at the Engineered Floors booth at TISE 2024!
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X