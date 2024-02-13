TISE 2024: Tech leaders are not resting on their laurels

Some innovators in the flooring industry don’t necessarily make the products end users consume (although that’s changing). Rather, they specialize in the underlying installation, digital imaging and click technologies that improve the aesthetics and performance of the flooring materials.

That sentiment sums up the leading flooring technology innovators such as i4F, Unilin Technologies and Välinge Innovation—firms that continue to work closely with their manufacturer partners, licensees and others across the supply chain on everything from time-saving locking systems to innovations in visual realism.

Following is an overview of some of the flooring technology innovations showcased at Surfaces 2024.

i4F

i4F took the wraps off a pair of innovations featuring its Be-GREEN board composition technologies. First up is a bio-based cork composite that is 100% PVC-free. The new, patented, sustainable rigid bio-cork composite consists of a matrix material comprising cork particles as well as other bio-based and recycled materials.

“These are truly breakthrough board composition technologies,” said John Rietveldt, i4F CEO.

He cited the fully recyclable SRP rigid core technology, a patent-pending innovation developed as an environmentally conscious solution to alleviate the challenge of single-use plastics. How it works: Two plastic bottles (PET) are upcycled into each square foot of SRP flooring, with a cross-linked polyurethane top layer, thermoplastic polyurethane core layer and a cross-linked foam back layer. Ultimately, the product will be transformed to an engineered thermoplastic polyurethane, which will be the foundation of a single polymer construction.

“In a first for the flooring industry, and after a lifetime of use and reuse, SRP TPU rigid core flooring is designed to be recovered and remade into new SRP thermoplastic polyurethane flooring with exactly the same characteristics,” Rietveldt stated.

i4F also unveiled its ClikDek technology—part of its new outdoor portfolio cluster—which is focused on decking installation that goes down 3x faster than alternative systems, the company stated. ClikDek boasts a new, patented decking technology offering fast, click-into-place installation for an easy DIY installation solution for outdoor decking. Featuring a mechanical, screwless fixing system, the technology enables panels to be removed in a matter of a few seconds—as demonstrated by a professional installer at the i4F booth. The system also offers sound reduction and includes a unique, invisible profile system that eliminates gaps in between outdoor decking boards while providing optimal drainage and ventilation. Additionally, the aluminum joists utilized in the system offer enhanced stability, ensuring the boards remain straight and avoid decay.

Unilin Technologies

Those who had the opportunity to visit Unilin Technologies’ sprawling new booth location were in for a treat. Here, the company put the spotlight on several signature innovations, including some new technologies.

Working in conjunction with one of its partners, Prewi, Unilin demonstrated a new machine that more easily enables the implementation of click systems on boards and panels while also enabling quality control checks.

Floris Koopmans, sales director, intellectual properties, Unilin, explained how it works: The machine has the ability to scan the locking profile—using a non-destructive method—to check the locking profile for milling tolerance. Any data gleaned can also be shared from the manufacturer to importers or distributors so they have certainty and data backing up that quality checks.

Unilin also showcased existing technologies that continue to benefit their manufacturer partners. Case in point is the company’s FlinTile technology, a click system that allows SPC products to be grouted like ceramic tile. Much like other Unilin locking systems, FlinTile is also easy to use. “It’s basically a three-step click system,” Koopmans explained. “First, you click it together; second, you grout the joints; and third, you clean it up. That way you have a floor that looks exactly like a ceramic, and it’s 100% waterproof. It’s very easy to install and dries in less than a day. More importantly, it can be installed on top of a pre-existing floor—it just looks amazing.”

Another featured technology at the booth was Unilin’s signature Unicoat technology, which is designed to make a laminate floor fully waterproof. Best of all, according to the company, the coating is applied during the production phase, not onsite.

Lastly, Unilin showcased its Unizip locking system—an innovation that enables faster installation of herringbone patterns, a visual that has become increasingly popular. “The best part about the system is the installer only needs one type of panel—so no more ‘A’ and ‘B’ panels,” Koopmans explained. “All panels are exactly the same, which makes laying down a herringbone much easier. Quite a few of our licensees have had great success with this innovation over the past year.”

Välinge Innovation

Continuous improvement is the name of the game at Välinge Innovation. To that end, the company has updated its signature 5G locking system technology with 5G NXT. According to Laetitia Kimblad, director, floor locking business unit, this allows installers to more easily dismantle wood planks, thereby expediting the installation process.

“Let’s say the installer lays down the panels, but when he stands up he realizes there are pattern repetitions or there is a board that is slightly damaged. With 5G NXT he can easily move the panels around. Compared to the old system, you would have to disconnect the whole row and then angle up or slide the panels. Whereas with 5G NXT, what we have done is optimized the 5G inserts and the profile; so when you want to open it, you can just tap it and then you can move panel by panel. More importantly, you can remove the boards again and again without damaging the profile or the locking system.”

Another new technology showcased at the Välinge Innovation booth is PRO—a locking innovation specifically designed for resilient products. Like 5G NXT, the profiles in the PRO series have been optimized to allow improved installation flexibility, plus greater durability (3x higher results in the chair caster test, for example). According to Kimblad, it’s suitable for several kinds of installations and profiles. For example: 2G PRO for angling installation; 5G-i PRO for a push-down installation; and 5G PRO for fold-down installation.

“The objective was to provide more value for resilient products and make it possible for our licensee partners to bring better products to market,” she said.

The new innovations didn’t stop there. Välinge Innovation also took the wraps off OnePush, a new profile that allows (you guessed it) “one-piece” installation for the ever-popular SPC products—a category whose locking systems are sometimes susceptible to cracking due to the thin, brittle nature of the tongue and groove.

“It doesn’t click like a traditional 5G locking system, but it’s a bit easier to install than a 5G-i or other one-piece installation on the market,” Kimblad explained. “You don’t need to use a hammer anymore because, with this, we have created a small insert in there that locks the panels together very well.”

Lastly, Välinge has also tweaked its 5G Cross technology to better facilitate installations of intricate patterns such as herringbone designs and chevrons.