Ceramics of Italy unveils Cersaie 2024 trend report

Bologna, Italy—Ceramics of Italy unveiled its trend report from Cersaie 2024, a major tile trade show held here.

According to Ceramics of Italy, tile products at the show’s 40th anniversary edition were imbued with a sense of inventiveness: color and pattern were bolstered by impressive surface technologies from extra soft finishes with high slip resistance to glossy matte effects. Meanwhile, a host of new prefabricated furnishing options and collaborations with the world’s leading design firms signaled the strength of the industry while carbon-neutral collections and the workings of a new industry ISO standard for embodied carbon demonstrated contributions to the future of the built environment.

Following is the full trend report:

Color stories

In the words of designer Ferruccio Laviani, “Color is itself a material thing, a pigment which penetrates the slab to become part of it, in tones and in touch.” At this year’s show, color was a powerful protagonist on porcelain as well as ceramic. Laviani, an ongoing collaborator of Lea Ceramiche, designed a new series of decorative effects overlaid onto 12 contemporary solid colors while Piero Lissoni developed a line for Atlas Concorde focused on a vast neutral color palette. And while dusty rose and mineral blue played starring roles, many companies developed collections specifically around color stories, from the chromatic effects of iridescence to the wide-ranging nuances of terracotta.

The third dimension

After decades of innovating in two dimensions—producing thousands of tiles in unique formats, thicknesses and patterns—Italian brands are looking to the third dimension as the next frontier in design. This year’s collections featured a plethora of three-dimensional tiles from fluted surfaces and protruding geometries to reliefs with patterns that, when combined with light, create a constantly changing surface. And as manufacturers work toward producing tiles that look and feel like natural stone, high-definition marble prints are now paired with low-relief veining for realistic marble looks.

Trompe l’oeil

Italian manufacturers are producing a range of mind-blowing optical illusions on porcelain. One of the oldest tricks in the book—used in everything from painting and sculpture to architecture and set design since antiquity—trompe l’oeil offers an opportunity for tile companies to create the look of three-dimensional spaces using two-dimensional surfaces. Designers can use these digitally printed tiles to their advantage given the technical benefits of porcelain.

Architectonic

With tile being an historically integral part of buildings, it’s no surprise that architecture is a muse for tile manufacturers, which was heavily evident this year. On one hand, Italian brands partnered with industry heavyweights including Zaha Hadid Architects, Nendo and Paola Navone to add a disruptive element to a classic shape or a poetic layer to the surface. On the other hand, many companies were inspired by historic buildings and architectural details from stained glass and milled panels to Byzantine cut mosaics and the floor of the Eden Theater in Treviso.

Evocative stone

This year, brands turned up the volume, finding the rarest of stones—from a little-known quartzite in South America to exclusive cuts of calacatta—or creating evocative amalgamations of stone with bright colors and luminous veins. The addition of innovations like soft finishes with high slip resistance, relief-matching graphics and through-body veining make porcelain stone looks appealing for architecture and design.